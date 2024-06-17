Jose Mourinho was supposed to become Borussia Dortmund’s head coach in 2020

Sky Germany reports that now Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho was supposed to become Borussia Dortmund’s head coach in 2020.

Mourinho was supposed to replace Lucien Favre after the Swiss coach was sacked at the end of 2020. However, this did not happen and Dortmund instead appointed Edin Terzic on an interim basis before appointing then Borussia Mönchengladbach head coach Marco Rose the following summer.

The Portuguese coach even revealed this himself last week: “When I was about to go to Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, I learned German, It wasn’t easy, but I tried!”

The appointment of Mourinho could have gone two ways for Dortmund. The drastic change in style of play between Mourinho and Favre would likely have made the transition between the two managers very difficult, while Mourinho’s character could have also caused an issue.

On the other hand, Mourinho is a proven winner and could have helped change the culture at Dortmund from perennial losers to one of winners.

Now Dortmund are on their third manager since 2020, having sacked Rose after one year in charge before Terzic took over permanently. Last week, Terzic left Dortmund and has been replaced by former midfielder Nuri Sahin.

