Jose Mourinho set for Fenerbahce move

Former Roma boss Jose Mourinho is now set to sign for Turkish giants Fenerbahce and the move is expected to go through soon.

Mourinho has drawn links with Saudi Arabian clubs in recently months after his Roma exit but it seems as if his future lies in Turkey.

Gianluca di Marzio has confirmed that Mourinho is set to join Fener and has agreed to sign a two-year deal with them.

Fener sporting director Mario Branco has been key to making the move possible and the switch is expected to be announced by the Turkish giants later today.

