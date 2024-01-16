Jose Mourinho sacked by Roma

ITALIA-PANORAMA (AP)

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Roma, ending his spell in Italy during its third season.

Mourinho joined the Giallorossi in 2021 and became a fan favourite, winning the Europa Conference League in 2022, before guiding the team to the Europa League final last season.

But defeat to Milan last weekend leaves the club in ninth in Serie A, and with his contract set to expire this summer, the club has made the decision to make a change.

A club statement read: “We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

More to follow...