Jose Mourinho sacked by Man Utd as club eyes Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino as long-term successor

Manchester United want Mauricio Pochettino as the long-term successor to Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on Tuesday morning, with the club’s former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer poised to make a shock return as caretaker-manager until the end of the season.

A day of drama at United began with Ed Woodward, the executive vice-chairman, summoning Mourinho to his office at Carrington and sacking the Portuguese coach, two days after the team’s dismal 3-1 ­defeat by Liverpool.

Solskjaer is expected to be announced as the stand-in manager within the next couple of days and his first match in charge will be away to Cardiff City, who were relegated under him in 2014 – his only previous English coaching job.

On Tuesday night, United’s website inadvertently revealed news of Solskjaer’s appointment on a page that mentioned him as their “interim manager” before being swiftly removed. But not before the Norway Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, tweeted her congratulations on “a great day for Norwegian football” before also deleting her post.

It is expected that Solskjaer will be assisted by Sir Alex Ferguson’s former long-term assistant Mike Phelan, who was sacked at David Moyes’s behest in the summer of 2013. The potential return of Solskjaer, 45, and Phelan, 56, is a signal of the likely influence being exerted on the process by Ferguson, who has recovered from a brain haemorrhage in May and is attending matches again.

Meanwhile, Pochettino refused to rule out a possible departure to Old Trafford in the summer, when he was asked the question at his press conference ahead of Tottenham’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal. The Argentine signed a new deal in the summer that keeps him at Spurs until 2023 and it is expected that it would cost United £34 million to compensate for the breaking of that contract.

Asked about the possibility of going to United, Pochettino offered no guarantees to his current club. He said: “Like always in football, no one can guarantee anything. What is going to happen in the summer? What is going to happen tomorrow? Nobody knows. The most ­important is to enjoy the journey.”

The decision to sack Mourinho, who has presided over the worst start to a Premier League season in United’s history, is understood to have met with private jubilation from the players, many of whom felt they had no working relationship with their manager.

Woodward later addressed the squad in the canteen of the training ground, making clear he expected more from them all in the future if United were to make up ground on the top four and progress in the Champions League knockout stages.

The club felt that they risked a complete breakdown of morale if they had persisted with Mourinho, who had consistently emphasised his own players’ shortcomings in the aftermath of any defeat.

The unflattering comparisons with the Liverpool team in the wake of defeat at Anfield on Sunday were particularly disturbing for the club. Mourinho lamented the ­physical and technical shortcomings of his players and suggested he could do little about it.

Michael Carrick will be interim coach until an external caretaker is appointed until the end of the season Credit: Reuters

“You cannot improve or make them have [those qualities]. I will give you an example. Robertson, Mane, Salah, Wijnaldum, Keita, ­Fabinho. They are physical players and, on top of that, they are good players technically.”

United are adamant that all the signings made during his period in charge were endorsed by Mourinho, including the record £89 million signing of Paul Pogba, who finds himself currently out of the team and who circulated a social media post on Tuesday that appeared to delight in the manager’s sacking.

The post, which showed the Frenchman smiling with the words “caption this” was hastily taken down, but it provoked an angry response from former United players.

Gary Neville, the former United captain, said: “‘Caption This’ You do one as well!”

Darren Fletcher, the former United midfielder, branded Pogba’s actions “totally out of order”.

“I don’t think he’s conducted himself well recently and I think he needs a kick up the backside,” Fletcher said. “And I think his post today, whether it was his team or whatever, it was totally out of order. That’s a big concern for me.

“Everybody talked about, ‘Who’s going to go, is it going to be Pogba or Mourinho?’ Now, if Pogba starts thinking that he’s bigger than Mourinho, there’s your next ­problem.”

The club felt that they had no choice but to address the culture of negativity around their squad and that the situation had the potential to get much worse as long as the Portuguese was at the helm. The United manager was filmed being driven away from ­Salford’s Lowry Hotel, where he has lived at an estimated cost of £600 a night while working at the club.

He is understood to have been paid around £15 million in compensation for the remainder of the new contract he signed with the club in January.

Solskjaer is under contract to Molde, to whom he had returned to in 2015 after his unsuccessful spell at Cardiff. He has led the club to two second-place finishes in the Norwegian league, which finished last month. He signed a new deal at Molde earlier this month, although the new season does not begin until the end of March.

The hope is that Solskjaer can ­restore the standards expected of United players on the pitch, as well as the unity.

Outside of Mourinho’s running of the squad there had been disquiet that he had refused to allow certain members of staff whom he did not know well to travel on club flights.

While the official reason given to staff was that the planes were too small to accommodate them, the understanding was that Mourinho was concerned about leaks from within the camp.

It has been noted that many of those told they could not use team flights are from the commercial ­department, who manage relationships with the club’s sponsors.

Although a relatively small detail compared to the lack of cohesion on the pitch, it had been felt that the standards insisted upon during the Ferguson reign had been ­allowed to slip, contributing to a general picture of indiscipline.

For instance, the players were once required to travel in their ­official club suits, but that had been abandoned under Mourinho, and there had been dismay at the club that some new players did not ­understand the importance of ­upholding the club’s reputation.

How Mourinho's stock has declined over the past eight years

Mind games, bust-ups and hotel bills

Chief football correspondent Jason Burt has been musing over why Mourinho's Man Utd tenure was doomed from day one.

So much of what Mourinho did was baffling and not least on his first day as United manager, in a job that he had coveted and lobbied for on more than one occasion, when he witheringly made it clear that he did not think the squad was good enough. Not just that but he was critical of the stadium, the training ground and the facilities.

Jose Mourinho's story at Man Utd has been a tale of decline

Mourinho’s strangest outbursts at Man Utd

Tears from staff

According to reports, there were some staff members at The Lowry Hotel in tears when Jose Mourinho was saying his final goodbyes earlier today.

The luxury hotel was, of course, where Mourinho stayed during his Man Utd tenure. Means they have another room or two to rent out over Christmas I guess. 'The ex-Mourinho suite'

Bags packed: Jose leaving The Lowry Hotel earlier today Credit: AP

Mourinho's signings: rated

Elsewhere in Manchester...

While the Blue half of Manchester will no doubt be delighting in the demise of Jose Mourinho and the troubles surrounding Old Trafford, they also have matters of their own to focus on tonight.

Our man Adam Hurrey is providing live updates of their Carabao Cup quarter-final at Leicester City. I'm sure he would love some company.

A chance to get the club back?

He appeared intent on developing a self-destructive spiral of decline, torpedoing the club as much as his own reputation. There wasn’t going to be any attack. There was never going to be any swash or buckle. Now at least we might look forward to some of that. Even if the board that has presided over three botched appointments remains intact, even if the men who own it are as distracted as ever by the bottom line, now out on the field at least there is a chance we might get our club back.

It's not made for easy watching for Manchester United fans the last few months. Just how much will Mourinho's departure be celebrated by supporters? Jim White has been examining why the end was nigh for Jose.

From youngsters to mega stars

Mike Phelan is the man tipped to come in and steady the Old Trafford ship alongside caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He's not swotting up on players tonight though, he's busy coaching the next generation of young footballers. At least he can get used to childish behaviour from players...

@Mike_Phelan_1 out coaching again tonight on behalf of @LMA_Managers charity with Oakhill u/12s pic.twitter.com/9cs1hIfuUP — Sensible Soccer Ltd (@SoccerLtd) December 18, 2018

Why does it always go so wrong for Jose Mourinho in his third season?

Jeremy Wilson examines the curious phenomenon that renders Jose Mourinho managerially impotent after approximately 30 months of each job:

It was Jose Mourinho’s very first press conference as Manchester United manager, back in July 2016, that actually told us everything we needed to know. Mourinho might have just landed the most prestigious job in English football, but he had also just overseen the most extraordinary unravelling of a title-winning team in Premier League history.

History suggests that Mourinho's shelf-life appears to be limited Credit: PA

So what lessons had been learnt? And how, as still a relatively young manager, would he adapt to ensure that the already widely anticipated third-season syndrome would prove to be a myth? The answer came after only eight minutes when he was asked, in light of the Chelsea implosion, whether he now had a point to prove. Mourinho looked taken aback. His eyes narrowed and he asked for the question to be repeated before delivering what felt like a carefully prepared riposte. “There are some managers that the last time they won a title was 10 years ago,” he said. “Others, the last time they won a title was never. The last time I won a title was a year ago. So if I have a lot to prove, imagine the others.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: the managerial CV of Manchester United's likely caretaker

An unlikely candidate? Or perhaps exactly what United need. Adam Hurreyexamines the credentials of OGS:

"Give it Ole until the end of the season." Suddenly the criteria for a Manchester United manager has changed, at least for the next five months. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, an almost folkloric figure at Old Trafford for both his reputation for consistent goalscoring and his decisive contribution to their 1999 Champions League win, has emerged as United's choice to keep their ship steady until a permanent replacement for the sacked Jose Mourinho is appointed. Caretaker managers aren't supposed to happen to Manchester United. But, then again, little of what has transpired since Sir Alex Ferguson publicly handed the reigns to his successor David Moyes on the Old Trafford pitch after their title win of 2013 has been familiar to the failing powerhouse of English football.

Time up Jose?

It's the end of the road at Manchester United. Is it the end for Mourinho in football too? Chief football writer Sam Wallace has examined possible answers to the latter. You can read it here.

Where will Jose Mourinho go now? Credit: PA

It starts so well and then...

There's a bit of a pattern when it comes to Mourinho and his time in charge of a club. Perhaps interim manager for a season would actually be a better role for him. Short and sweet, less time to put people's noses out of joint.

The fans' voice...

Here is a statement from the Manchester United Supporters' Trust, calling for a "fundamental review of the football operation to reset our culture and playing philosophy".

Statement from @MU_ST after Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho pic.twitter.com/Tcr3UgRCc5 — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) December 18, 2018

Time to say goodbye

"Bye guys." ��



This was the moment Jose Mourinho departed from the Lowry Hotel after being sacked as Manchester United manager. pic.twitter.com/dCTdqMEEM5



— Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) December 18, 2018

Exclusive - Mike Phelan to return to United

Our chief football writer, Sam Wallace, who earlier brought us the exclusive that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will become United's caretaker manager for the rest of the season, has this update.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s long-term former assistant Mike Phelan is set to make a dramatic return to Manchester United alongside caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to steer the club until the end of the season. The 56-year-old was told by David Moyes that there was no room for him at United after Ferguson retired in the summer of 2013 and since then has managed briefly at Norwich City and Hull City. The decision to allow him to leave was viewed in retrospect as a mistake with even Ferguson saying subsequently that the club were wrong to let him go. Phelan played for United under Ferguson between 1989 and 1994 and worked for the club as a coach in different guises for 14 years.

Mike Phelan is expected to join Solskjaer at steering the United ship until the end of the season Credit: AFP

United's stock on the rise

#mufc's stock is up 3.3% today (within 15 minutes of trading) - adding over $100m to the club's market cap #mulive [@JakeFCohen] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 18, 2018

This is what getting sacked does to you...

By the look of Mourinho leaving his Lowry hotel room this afternoon, being sacked by United has done him the world of good. Dare I say it, there even looks like a hint of a smile.

Mourinho leaves the Lowry hotel Credit: Reuters

He also looks about 10 years younger and quite possibly spent his final hours in the Lowry making use of the spa facilities. Nice work if you can get it.

The Portuguese spent 895 nights in the Lowry hotel, tabling a bill in excess of £500,000 to United. Again, nice work if you can get it.

Mourinho has spent nearly 900 days at the Lowry hotel Credit: Reuters

Klopp pays tribute to Mourinho

Jurgen Klopp, who was the last manager to go up against Mourinho in the United dugout, has passed on his best to the 'outstanding' coach.

I can imagine the last few months were not a joy. It is not nice to face all those questions. But nobody can take away all the things he has won. I hope he has that on his mind as he leaves. He is an outstanding manager.

Jamie Carragher: Mourinho was a goner before ball was kicked this season

Mourinho was not going to see out the 2018/19 season given what happened in the summer, believes Jamie Carragher.

"You have to go back to the start of the season, I thought it was inevitable Jose Mourinho wouldn't be the manager the following season," he told Sky Sports News.

"There's been a lot of problems between him and the board and with his big-name players within the squad, there was a massive downturn in the relationship that was there for all to see.

"Taking the captaincy off Pogba, giving it to him in the first place, it all just looked like it was coming to an end and that was before a ball was even kicked."

Mauricio Pochettino does not rule himself out of the running

The Tottenham manager's press conference was nicely timed. Here's a recap on what he had to say about being linked with the United job.

“After nearly five years, there’s a lot of rumours happened about my position as manager of Tottenham,” said Pochettino. “I cannot answer this type of question.

“These rumours happen in football. I respect everyone’s opinion, when people praise me, when they are angry with me, when they say different things.

“We know rumours happen. It’s not my business what happens at another club. I’m so focused to deliver our best job at this club. We have ahead very busy fixtures. Another derby (against Arsenal), so important, quarter-final of the Carabao Cup. All the people will understand we are focused.”

Full story here.

How Mourinho's replacement can make United relevant again

Are the current crop of players at United really as bad as Mourinho thinks? Our 'Mr Analysis', JJ Bull takes a look at how a few quick fixes can help put United's verbally wounded bunch back on the straight and narrow.

Here's one for starters:

Defending by attacking

Mourinho spoke in awe of how Liverpool played on Sunday and lamented that he didn't have players capable of running like Andy Robertson... but quite how he expects players sat in a low block to do anything similar to those in Klopp's energetic setup is baffling.

If Luke Shaw had run 80 yards from his defensive position to overlap the wide forward, he'd have been dropped the next week for disrupting the shape. The lack of football brain Mourinho criticised Shaw for reads as code for 'he doesn't see what I see'... but who does any more?

Mourinho's Man Utd sat behind the ball and tried to win it at halfway, or near their own box.

For more, click here.

Your view

Jose's departure has unsurprisingly caused plenty of reaction from our readers with the majority of United fans in favour of change.

There are exceptions, mind.

@Ali Parker writes:

''Mourinho has won 3 trophies in 2 and a half years at Old Trafford. On average, this makes him the most successful Manchester Utd manager of all time.

''Bring Back the The Special One.''

Liverpool fan @Paul Atkinson, meanwhile, is 'sorry' United have finally come to their senses.

''I’m a life long Liverpool fan. I’m sorry Utd have finally seen what the rest of us have known for ages. Since Ferguson retired Utd have gone backwards. Under Mourinho they have fallen behind even faster.''

Rio's considered reaction

1:07PM

'United need bigger changes than sacking Mourinho'

Our chief sports writer, Paul Hayward, says United will have to do more than just dismiss Jose Mourinho if they want their identity back.

He writes:

In their glory years, United were a spectacle, a treat for the eyes, a grand parade that was ultimately about the football, the drama: a point Sir Alex Ferguson was always keen to impress on David Beckham when he became famous far beyond Old Trafford. United were a hive of energy and enthusiasm. They were a cult. They always laid on a show. That restlessness and showmanship were the beacon in a metropolis now dominated by Manchester City. And now, you watch United because you have to, or you support the opposing club, or for schadenfreude. You lurch away from the television screen mystified, listless, asking how you could have spent those two hours more productively. You see demoralised players with no pattern of play or conviction. Marouane Fellaini tries a shot and knocks a steward in a high-viz jacket off his stool – by the corner flag. United are feeble, aimless, going through the motions while the rest of the elite disappear over the hill.

Read the full article here.

Poch speaks - 'I cannot answer this type of question because rumours happen'

"I want to send my best wishes to him (Jose). I have a good relationship with him. He's a good friend. It's sad news what happened today. "It's not my business what happens at another club but I want to send my best wishes to him. "After nearly five years there is a lot of rumours about my position as manager at Tottenham. I cannot answer this type of question because rumours happen. But it's not my business what happens now. I'm focused on delivering the best for this (Spurs) football club."

12:44PM

Mauricio Pochettino to speak to media

The news agenda for Spurs' press conference this lunchtime will be tweaked given today's development at Old Trafford.

Pochettino is one of the leading contenders to become United's next permanent manager and is due to speak to the gathered media ahead of Tottenham's meaty League Cup quarter-final with Arsenal tomorrow night.

The Argentine will no doubt be grilled on what this means for his future. Gary Neville has already thrown his support around Poch becoming United's next manager.

"I said last season that the next manager of Man Utd should be Pochettino. "If I look at the values of United, you look at Pochettino's belief in young players at Southampton and with Tottenham. "You look at his performance levels and style of play, the way in which he carries himself at all times - publicly and in private - I have been fortunate enough to spend two or three days at Tottenham's training ground. And for me, he just feels like the most ideal candidate."

Pochettino is expected to be asked what effect Mourinho's departure will have on his own future Credit: PA

Chelsea reaction to Mourinho exit

Chelsea's assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has been on media duty ahead of the club's League Cup quarter-final against Bournemouth tomorrow night.

Zola has offered his words of support to the Stamford Bridge club's former boss.

Gianfranco Zola, on media conference duty today, says it is never pleasent to see a coach losing his job, following the departure of Jose Mourinho from Man United, especially someone who won so much at Chelsea. Zola wishes him well. #CHEBOU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2018

12:08PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become caretaker manager?

Former United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a leading candidate to become caretaker manager until the end of the season, according to our chief football writer Sam Wallace.

Solskjaer is currently manager of Molde in Norway, where he is in his second spell in charge and were he to come back to United then his first game in charge would be against former club Cardiff City. The 45-year-old had a lacklustre eight months at Cardiff in 2014 where he was unsuccessful in his attempts to save the club from relegation to the Championship and was sacked in September. Solskjaer signed a new contract this month at Molde until December 2021 having finished in second place for the second successive year this season.

Read the full story here.

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer take charge until the end of the season? Credit: Action Images

Jose's highs and lows at Old Trafford

From the highs of winning the Community Shield (yes) at the start of his tenure to defeat to Bristol City in the League Cup. We chart the ups and downs of Jose's time in the red half of Manchester.

Vote in our poll

Quite simply, who should become United's next permanent manager?

Patrice Evra: Let's move on from playground antics

Former Man Utd left-back Patrice Evra wants fans and commentators to stop looking at the childish behaviour of Pogba and Mourinho and for people to come together for the good of the club.

Evra, who made 273 appearances for United between 2006 and 2014, tweeted:

The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why are people so focused on @paulpogba and Jose Mourinho. Let's focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity. #ManUtd#MUFCpic.twitter.com/ClmWqmgf7G — Patrice Evra (@Evra) December 18, 2018

Neville's response to Pogba's deleted post

“ Caption This “



You do one as well !



— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2018

What now for Mourinho?

Well apart from having a nice Christmas break (again), Mourinho's relentless agent Jorge Mendes is likely to put the feelers out to suitors in the new year to line up a fresh gig in no doubt cosy surroundings.

His stock may well have fallen since his heady days of winning league and European titles but the Portuguese remains a big draw - if not for the commercial boost he can provide.

Mourinho showed that he's not adverse to returning to former pastures when he was appointed Chelsea coach for a second stint. So could a switch back to Italy and Inter be on the cards?

Inter are currently third in Serie A 14 points off leaders Juve. Or how about a change in tact and pace by taking over Portugal? It might suit the downtrodden Mourinho to switch to international management.

Here's where else he could end up...

Mourinho won the Champions League with Inter back in 2010 Credit: AFP

Mourinho stats - better than Van Gaal and Moyes

Mourinho leaves Old Trafford with a 41.7 win percentage this campaign - his second lowest mark after his dire 36 win percentage that led to his departure at Chelsea three years ago.

Overall, the Portuguese won 84 of his 144 games in charge at United, losing 28 for a win percentage of 58.3 in all competitions.

His record is better than that of Louis van Gaal (51.3 per cent), Ryan Giggs (50 per cent) and David Moyes (50 per cent) but unsurprisingly less that Sir Alex Ferguson (65.2 per cent). But then Fergie did manage 1,356 more Premier League matches at United than Mourinho.

Mourinho's tenure was doomed from day one

Some essential reading on Mourinho's exit from Jason Burt. Here's a snippet.

It went wrong from day one. Manchester United's squad was not good enough, the stadium was not good enough, the training ground was not good enough. Jose Mourinho took people aback at the club with the extent of his criticism. After all being manager at Old Trafford was a job he had lobbied for extremely hard in 2016 and although there were problems, issues, things to be addressed – was it really that bad?

You can read the full article here.

10:43AM

Pogba reacts to Jose's departure?

A penny for Paul Pogba's thoughts right now? Well it could just be a coincidence that this instagram post and subsequent tweet went out the same time as news of Mourinho's departure broke. Interesting.

Both posts have since been deleted.

Pogba's tweet before it was deleted Credit: Twitter

Deja vu for Mourinho

Mourinho has suffered the axe before Christmas as recent as three years ago when his second spell at Chelsea was terminated on Dec 17.

On that occasion, Mourinho was sacked seven months after winning the Premier League title. His Chelsea side won the title by eight points and clinched the League Cup.

Roll on three years and Jose departs his Old Trafford role seven months after leading United to second spot in the league and the FA Cup final.

10:28AM

Who will replace Mourinho on permanent basis?

While the identity of the external candidate who will replace Mourinho for the rest of the season remains unclear, who will take charge of the club on a long-term basis?

Zinedine Zidane remains the front-runner at 10/11 while former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and ex-Arsenal chief Arsene Wenger are also in the running. Here are the runners and riders and latest odds.

Zinedine Zidane is favourite to replace Jose Mourinho on a full-time basis Credit: AFP

Graeme Souness: I'm not surprised

"The writing has been on the wall for the last few weeks. He would have known this was coming. "He (Jose) can't have any complaints. I said on Sunday that I couldn't see any light at the end of the tunnel for them. "At Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago, I saw a man who didn't want to be there. That's been the case for a while there.

10:14AM

External candidate to become caretaker manager

More developments from Old Trafford, our chief football correspondent, Jason Burt has the latest...

Neither Michael Carrick nor Nicky Butt will take charge of Manchester United to the end of the season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. It is understood that United will appoint an external candidate as their caretaker manager within the next 24-48 hours and he will be in the dug-out for Saturday’s match away to Cardiff City. United will take the rest of the campaign to identify and hire their next manager with the clear remit of fitting into a long-term approach. The outstanding candidate is believed to be Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino although he signed a new contract with the club earlier this year. It is understood that neither Carrick, who has been working as Mourinho’s assistant, nor Butt are believed to have the necessary experience to take charge of United.

Man Utd have done the easy bit and sacked Mourinho, whose negativity has infected the whole playing side. The harder part is changing the club, which is a commercial deal-making factory gone wrong. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) December 18, 2018

Gary Neville's reaction: Seven years of poor decisions

Man Utd have been crawling along on their hands and knees for the last few months. You could see on the pitch how (Jose's) been impacting players, the sacking of Jose is a result of what happened in the summer and the manager not getting his transfer targets. There have been seven years of poor recruitment and poor decisions. The recruitment has been erratic. They've had three failed managerial appointments. They need a reset, in terms of recruitment and in terms of the football club and in terms of what they do next is the right move. That's about making sure the next manager is the right manager. They have to make sure they put the right footballing structure in place.

Will Carrick take charge for rest of season?

With Jose Mourinho departing and United revealing that a caretaker will be installed until the end of the season, the front-runner to take over the reins is Michael Carrick.

Carrick was in attendance last night as United's youth side defeated FA Youth Cup champions Chelsea in the third round.

Carrick was appointed as Mourinho's right-hand man this season after hanging up his boots at the end of the last campaign.

The 37-year-old is a popular figure at United and enjoys a strong rapport with his former team-mates.