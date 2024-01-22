Jose Mourinho rejects first job offer since Roma sacking as preferred option emerges

Jose Mourinho has turned down an offer to manage from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab.

The former 'Special One' has again found himself out of work after being sacked by Roma with the club languishing in ninth place.

Saudi side Al-Shabab quickly made their move but, according to Cope Radio, Mourinho is not ready to commit to moving to the Gulf as he waits for "an option that motivates him."

Napoli has keen on talking to the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager, with Mourinho determined to remain in Serie A.

Mourinho was over the weekend spotted in Barcelona, but remained tight-lipped on his reasons for travelling to Spain. Barca head coach Xavi remains under pressure to produce results, with the club in danger of missing out on the Champions League.

Napoli are in the final of the Italian Super Cup, which takes place on Monday evening, but the reigning Serie A champions could soon be looking for another boss as they languish down in ninth, with Walter Mazzarri already under pressure despite only being appointed in November.