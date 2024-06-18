Jose Mourinho opts against Joao Felix offer from Fenerbahce

Joao Felix will not leave Spain if he moves on from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Portuguese international showed flashes of his talent during a season long loan at Barcelona last season, but his future remains unclear.

Felix has clearly stated his desire to stay in Catalonia, but finances will dictate any transfer decision, with Barcelona preferring another loan.

With Felix’s determination to return, and Hansi Flick rumoured to be keen on retaining him, the focus is on negotiating with Atletico Madrid.

Previous reports indicated Los Rojjiblancos were willing to listen to any realistic offer for Felix with Turkish giants Fenerbahce monitoring his situation.

New Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is rumoured to have spoken to Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes at Euro 2024 over a possible deal.

However, as per the latest from Marca, Mourinho is not interested in Felix, as he is looking for a different profile of attacker to bring into his new team.