Jose Mourinho may need Tanguy Ndombele to face Norwich as Tottenham lose midfield options

Jose Mourinho faces a test of his man-management skills if, as expected, he wants Tanguy Ndomble to play for Tottenham at Norwich on Saturday.

The French midfielder caused consternation with his absence from the Spurs squad for their Boxing Day victory over Brighton and Hove Albion, with Mourinho stating afterwards that Ndombele was not injured but had told his manager he did not feel fit to play.

“I cannot say he is injured,” said Mourinho after the 2-1 win. “Yesterday (Wednesday) he told me he was not feeling in best condition to play the game. Not based on injuries, based on fears of previous injuries that he has had since the beginning of the season.”

Now Mourinho has added that he admired the honesty of the club's record signing but may need him at Norwich now that Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko are suspended after both midfielders were booked for the fifth time this season on Thursday.

“I thought Ndombele was being honest. Players like to play football. For him to say I don't feel confident, I don't feel in the best condition due to my previous injuries, he was just being honest. “Today (Thursday) we had solutions, against Norwich less so. But let's see. I hope tomorrow morning after training he can come back to me and say I'm ready to help the team.”

Tottenham have other options, with Eric Dier ready to step in as a holding midfielder, and both Christian Eriksen and Giovanni Lo Celso advancing their cases to start after making impressive contributions as substitutes against Brighton.

Tottenham already have Son Heung-Min serving a three-match ban, and also have concerns about Dele Alli, who looked to be struggling after the final whistle on Thursday, having scored the winning goal with a superb finish. The England player has had a succession of hamstring injuries, and Mourinho said: “I hope it's nothing. It was the same the other day with Sissoko - cramp, fatigue. I want to believe that, but at the same time Dele is a guy that last couple of seasons had some hamstring problems, so I don't know.”

And Mourinho repeated his criticism of the Premier League fixture list that has led to teams playing two games in three days. “I cannot imagine how these boys, not just my boys, but Graham Potter's (Brighton) boys, they can play again in 48 hours. If you look at the distances they run, the intensity, the breaks, if you are going to control that and if we are going to tell anyone who understands physiology, it is a crime that they are going to play football again on the 28th. It is against every rule of physiology, biology, biochemistry.”

Victory at Norwich would take Tottenham into fourth place above Chelsea, who face Arsenal on Sunday. Spurs were 12 points behind his former club when he took over from Mauricio Pochettino last month, and he has compared the current situation with Italian clubs who faced points deductions for their part in the infamous Calciopoli match-fixing scandal of 2006.

“Juventus were relegated and some other teams started the season with minus 10, minus 6, minus 8 points depending on how involved they were. Look at the end of that season and you could see how these teams were affected. I started with minus 12 here, meaning we have to recover 12 points, which is a lot of points.

“The problem is during the recovery process we're not going to win all the time and the other teams aren't going to lose all the time. It's very difficult to get 12, 9, 7, 6, 0 to recover. It's very difficult to recovery a distance of 12 points.

“If we're in contact, we're in contact. At this moment we're minus three. If we start next season with everyone on the same number points, it's a different story. Now it's hard. The players they feel it. And it's not easy but we go for it.”