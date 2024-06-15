Jose Mourinho interested in bringing Victor Lindelof to Fenerbahce

Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof is of interest to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

The Swede played 28 games in all competitions for the Red Devils last season but has fallen down the pecking order of centre backs at Old Trafford.

With United already having made a bid for Jarrad Branthwaite and holding an interest in other centre backs such as Jean-Clair Todibo and Leny Yoro, it seems unlikely Lindelof has much chance of regaining his old starter’s position.

The Swedish captain is the subject of interest from teams like Galatasaray and it has been reported the player is very much in the shop window this summer as INEOS aim to complete player sales to boost the side’s wiggle room within ever-tightening PSR rules.

Fotomac in Turkey report that Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have an interest in the 29 year old and are “excited about the transfer”, having initiated contact “for the transfer of the star wearing the Manchester United jersey.”

“Having prepared a list of alternatives to reinforce the centre-back, the first name Mourinho wants is his former student from Manchester United, Victor Lindelöf.”

It is reported that he has become “bored with this situation at United and was keen on working with Jose Mourinho again”.

It is important to remember that it was the Portuguese coach in 2017 that brought Lindelof to the club from Benfica for €35 million.

The Turkish outlet claims that United will be offered €8 million for the player and the Fenerbahce management, which has good relations with the Red Devils, is expected to “finalize this transfer.”

The site asserts that Lindelof has a market value of €15 million but if United are keen to offload players, they certainly might accept a lower fee.

It stands to reason that the 29 year old may feel the time is right to go to a lower level league but one where he is guaranteed significantly more prominence in the team.

Fenerbahce would provide an automatic chance to fight for league titles that cannot be offered at United right now and the prospect of working under his former manager could be an alluring one for the Swede.





