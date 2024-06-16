Jose Mourinho interested in bringing Barcelona target to Fenerbahce – report

A sensational report from SPORT has emerged, revealing that the new Fenerbahce manager, Jose Mourinho, is keen on signing Joao Felix.

Felix is expected to be one of the key figures in the summer transfer market as his strained relationship with Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid has essentially closed the door on his return to the club.

Even though he is under contract with them until 2026, Atletico are aware of this situation and are actively working to find a new club for him.

It is no secret that Felix wants to stay at Barcelona, despite not meeting the high expectations set last season.

Barcelona, on their part, are also interested in keeping him, but only if the financial terms are feasible. This likely means repeating last summer’s arrangement, where Felix significantly reduced his salary to fulfil his dream of playing for the Blaugrana.

Flick wants Felix but so does Mourinho

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Joao Felix at Fenerbahce. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

It is said that Hansi Flick supports Felix staying at the club. In fact, Flick had previously tried to bring Felix to Bayern Munich when he was their head coach which is why it is likely that the forward will remain at Barcelona for another season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona face competition from other clubs, notably Manchester United, who are constantly rebuilding their team.

However, the idea of moving to the Premier League does not seem to appeal to Felix, who is focused on staying with Barcelona. Nevertheless, an unexpected twist has emerged with the interest of a new contender.

According to reports, Jorge Mendes, Felix’s agent, recently met with leaders from Fenerbahce and their new coach, Mourinho, to discuss the transfer of Caglar Soyuncu.

During this meeting, Mourinho took the opportunity to discuss the possibility of bringing Felix to Fenerbahce on loan and this conversation has added a new twist to Felix’s transfer saga.

While Felix’s preference is to stay at Barcelona, Mourinho’s interest in him could lead to a surprising move to Istanbul.

As the summer transfer window heats up, Felix’s future remains uncertain, with multiple clubs vying for his talent and commitment.