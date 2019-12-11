Jose Mourinho: 'I learnt a lot' from Bayern defeat

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he ‘learnt a lot’ from their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the London club’s final group game of the Champions League.

Spurs had already secured their place in the last 16 of the competition so the 56-year-old handed starts to Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso.

It was a first start for all four men under Mourinho as the Portuguese took a look at his fringe players in the Group B dead rubber.

"A good match for me," he told BT Sport. "I don't want to speak about conclusions because it is too strong a word but I would say important information."

"I give you clearly a positive example because they are easier. Today I learned a lot about Juan Foyth.

"He didn't play one minute for me until today and I learned more in these 90 minutes than I did in two or three weeks of training. No conclusions but good information."

Sessegnon made it 1-1 against Munich (Photo by Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich opened the scoring in the 14th minute, before Sessegnon pulled them level just six minutes later.

It was the first proper look that the Portuguese manager got at the young winger but it appears Mourinho is well aware of the talent the former Fulham wide man has.

"That is his quality, that is the quality we know he has. He arrives always in dangerous positions and he is a good finisher.

"He can improve, he lost too many individual duels. He has a lot to develop but the potential is there."

