Jose Mourinho hits back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s goalposts joke with Manchester United penalty jibe

Jose Mourinho has hit back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Manchester United manager poked fun at his Tottenham counterpart's expense.

Mourinho complained about the size of the goalposts following his side's 3-1 victory away to Shkendija in the Europa League on Thursday night, noting that the crossbar was five centimetres lower than regulation.

And after watching Brighton strike the woodwork five times in an extraordinary 3-2 defeat to United on Saturday lunchtime, Solskjaer made reference to Mourinho's protests.

“You have to be happy Jose isn’t here to measure the goalposts, it might have been a smaller goal," the United manager joked.

Mourinho, however, did not take kindly to his United successor’s comments and in return, pointed to United's reliance on penalties during Solskjaer’s Old Trafford tenure.

United required a late Bruno Fernandes spot-kick, awarded by VAR after the final whistle had already been blown, to beat Brighton at the Amex.

"I think Ole yesterday was so happy and surprised with what happened to his team that he had a joke," Mourinho told Sky Sports, before his side's 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

"But I think for him the dimension of the goalposts are not important. For him what is important is the dimensions of the 18-yard box.

"He'd never accept to play with a 17-yard box, I think he would prefer a 22-yard box. For him it would be better."

Mourinho and Solskjaer will meet each other on the Old Trafford touchline next week when United host Tottenham in the Premier League.