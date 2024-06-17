Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce rule out move for on-loan Barcelona star

Barcelona’s uncertain finances leave the club in a state of mayhem on the transfer front. Unable to take control of transactions they wish to see through, the Catalans have largely been left hoping for pieces to fall in place.

Joao Felix is one player who finds himself in a situation as described above. Barcelona, for their part, wish to extend the player’s deal especially with Hansi Flick believing that he can extract the best from the forward but the deal is far from simple.

Atletico Madrid are pushing to sell the player this summer and demand a fee Barcelona simply cannot contemplate shelling out.

The Catalans are thus left drowning in uncertainty, hoping that no club makes a superior offer for the Portuguese international.

The Fenerbahce factor

As revealed yesterday, Jose Mourinho was said to be interested in signing Joao Felix for his new club, Fenerbahce. The development came as a big blow to Barcelona’s chances of signing the player once more.

Now, according to reports from MARCA, Mourinho has ruled out Joao Felix’s signing for Fenerbahce in the summer.

Jose Mourinho does not want Joao Felix. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

The former Real Madrid manager prioritises the arrival of a different attacking profile this summer and does not see Felix ticking the required boxes.

Despite sharing a common agent in Jorge Mendes and having the transfer relatively straightforward, Mourinho will thus not push for Felix this summer.

All eyes on the Euros

Felix is currently on duty with the Portuguese National Team at the European Championships and will begin his campaign tomorrow night against the Czech Republic.

The player’s future, needless to say, will largely depend on his form over the coming weeks and how far he progresses in the elite event. A strong display will attract offers from across the globe while a dismal show would anchor his ship closer to Barcelona.

Last season, the 24-year-old forward scored seven goals and provided three assists for the club in La Liga. While he did often step up under pressure, his inconsistency was the one hurdle that pushed him away from a regular spot in the starting XI.