Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham manager

Jose Mourinho - AFP

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager after being summoned for talks on Monday morning, less than a week before the Carabao Cup final.

Mourinho's stormy tenure has come to an end as chairman Daniel Levy takes drastic action over the club's disappointing second half to the Premier League season.

It is understood that Levy made the decision this week, six days before the League Cup final, because it would give him more time to appoint a replacement for next season. Also, the Spurs chairman hopes to allow for a bounce under the caretaker-management team that might carry the club into the top six by the end of the season.

Telegraph Sport believes first-team coaches Ryan Mason and Chris Powell will take charge for the remainder of the campaign.

Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Everton on Friday night leaves them seventh in the table, five points adrift of the Champions League places, and Levy has decided the time has come to axe the Portuguese.

Mourinho has dropped more points from winning positions this season than any other Premier League club and his relationship with a number of players has been fractious.

Appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor in November 2019, Mourinho guided Tottenham to a sixth-placed finish in his first season.

Tottenham return to league action on Wednesday night with a game against Southampton.

The 58 year-old was told the news this morning, according to sources. The draw with Everton on Friday night meant Spurs have just one win from their last five games and were eliminated from the Europa League in March.

They play the League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday, in what could be the club’s first trophy since they won the same competition in 2008.

More to follow...