Jose Mourinho eyes double swoop on Manchester United as Fenerbahce circle defensive duo

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to bring two players from his former club to Fenerbahce this summer.

Mourinho was appointed as the new Fenerbahce manager this summer, and reports were quick him to a reunion with Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

However, there is another United player on Mourinho’s radar this summer.

A report from Sporx claims Mourinho has added United midfielder Casemiro to his list of potential targets as he plans to reshuffle the Fenerbahce squad ahead of next season.

The outlet believes that Mario Branco, the sporting director of Fenerbahce, is making a lot of effort to meet Mourinho’s demands.

Casemiro faces an uncertain future at United and it is believed that a move to the Saudi Pro League has fallen through.

United should be prepared to sell Casemiro and Lindelof

Casemiro is coming off the back of a terrible season, while Lindelof was able to fill the void during an injury crisis.

They are both players that could be easily updated with replacements this summer.

Brazil veteran Casemiro is past his best and I don’t think Lindelof was ever cut out to be a regular for a top team.

United have been linked with midfielders and defenders who will improve the team, so hopefully we can get a few players out of the door soon.

