Jose Mourinho dismisses Arsenal with Tottenham only ‘looking up’ table ahead of north London derby

Jose Mourinho insists Spurs are looking up the table, rather than down at Arsenal (Getty)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho kicked off the mind games ahead of Sunday’s North London Derby, stating that he only looked up in the Premier League table – and not at clubs below them.

Heading into the clash, Spurs are seventh in the league and their tally of 45 points is seven better than 10th-placed Arsenal.

Spurs have not won at the Gunners since 2010, but Mourinho is treating the explosive derby like any other game as the club eyes a first double over their rivals since 1992/93 following their 2-0 win over Arsenal earlier in the campaign.

“I look up, I don’t look down. If Arsenal were seven points ahead of us, I would look to them. But because we have seven points more than them, I don’t look down.

READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table — all matches by date and kick-off time

“We look always to the next match and if instead of Arsenal it was [Aston] Villa or Newcastle, the next matches we’re going to play, exactly the same feeling.

“It doesn’t matter the opponent, doesn’t matter if it’s a London derby. It’s a Premier League match, three points are there to fight for and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Spurs have managed to finish above Arsenal in each of the last four seasons and are looking to win a third successive North London Derby for the first time since October 1974.

Mourinho has his own stellar record against the Gunners – losing just twice in 22 clashes as a manager – but the Portuguese refused to suggest that there had been a power shift between the north London rivals.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho cools fears ‘incredible’ Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele could miss Arsenal game on Sunday

“I don’t want to go in that direction,” he insisted.

“I’m very proud to be at Tottenham, I have the feeling every day that I work at a big club, but in spite of the rivalry between us and Arsenal I want to be respectful.

“Arsenal is a big club with a big history, a little bit like us they’re trying to build a better future. I have total respect for them.”