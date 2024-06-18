Jose Mourinho would like Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku at Fenerbahce

Former Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho would be interested in bringing Romelu Lukaku to Fenerbahce this summer.

Lukaku was talk of the town yesterday during Belgium’s loss to Slovakia yesterday and the striker’s future is yet to be defined, with Chelsea looking to move him on in the summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that while there is interest from the Middle East, Antonio Conte is keen on signing the player at Napoli and he wants to make him the centre of his project at the Partenopei. But he isn’t the only former manager of his that is interested in signing the ex-United man.

Mourinho, who managed Lukaku at United and at Chelsea, would be in favour of signing him at Fenerbahce. While his statements suggest otherwise, Mourinho is a fan of the player and wants him at the Turkish giants. Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco is likely to Lukaku to move to Germany.

Chelsea currently want a fee of €43 million for the striker and they want a permanent sale.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN