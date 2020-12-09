Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United should not drop into Europa League knockout stage

Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal - Reuters

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United and the other third-placed clubs eliminated from the Champions League should not be able to join Tottenham Hotspur in the knockout phase of the Europa League.

And Mourinho has also described why he is proud of his record of never having been eliminated from the Champions League at the group stages with any of the clubs he has managed.

Mourinho’s former club United were knocked out of the Champions League after failing to take a single point from their final two games against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

And the Portuguese thinks that should mark the end of United’s European campaign, along with any other clubs that failed to reach the knockout stages.

“It's a point of principle and if it happened to my team, I would feel exactly the same,” said Mourinho. “It is the way it is and, honestly, it brings more quality to the competition. We cannot forget that, when you have eight new teams in the competition and eight teams that belong to another level, and they drop to the Europa League of course the level of the competition is going to improve.

“But from the sports point of view is when I think it's not fair that a team that doesn't succeed in one competition drops to another. It's just a principle in football that if for some reason we don't succeed, unlucky, next season. But it's the way it is and it's not a problem for me.”

Mourinho now rates United among the favourites for the Europa League and is proud he always managed to guide them through the group stages of the Champions League, even when they needed to win in Juventus to help them progress.

“I am happy with the record (of never failing to qualify) because it meant that my clubs were always in a position of progressing,” said Mourinho. “Economically important of course, but not just for that also for prestige, sometimes more difficult than others.

“For example, at Manchester United when we lost at home to Juventus we had to go to Turin to then qualify in a very difficult group also with Valencia. Of course, now Manchester United become one of the top favourites to win the (Europa League) competition.

“The teams that drop down are always strong teams, teams that normally don't belong to that level of the Europa League competition. Manchester United are one of the top teams. The group was very hard, PSG, Manchester and Leipzig, very hard. We all knew it was not going to be easy for any one of them and we all knew from that group a top team would drop into the Europa League.”

Tottenham have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League, but must beat Royal Antwerp on Thursday night to finish top of Group J. Mourinho last week questioned whether or not some of his squad members were taking the competition seriously enough following the draw with LASK that left them needing a victory to secure first place.

Head coach Mourinho said: “I think from my experience they will face this competition seriously with the progression to the knockout phase, but the overall feeling is that in the group of six matches we are going to qualify, we can lose one match or two, we can draw two or three, we are going to always qualify because we are a team with good potential for this group.

“And I think that puts the focus and the energy more in the Premier League than Europa League and I think that's what happened. At the same time maybe there is a sense of some of the players thinking I'm playing this match, but I should be playing against Arsenal or against Chelsea. And instead of facing the game really professionally and saying this is my game, this is the game I have to perform, I think there is a little bit of relaxation. But in the end, no drama because we did well enough to qualify and, hopefully, we do well to win the game and finish first.”