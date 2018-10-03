Jose Mourinho's 45-minute hotel rant at United players sinks club deeper into crisis

Mourinho confronted his players at the Lowry hotel the night before a goalless draw with Valencia at Old Trafford - AFP

Manchester United’s crisis descended into farce on Wednesday and staff are increasingly fearful about how much more damage Jose Mourinho will inflict as he continues to wage war on his squad.

Mourinho goes into Saturday’s tie against Newcastle United at Old Trafford without a home win in the past four matches and on the back of a four-game winless streak, ever worsening relations with his players and concerns about the impact of his divisive behaviour.

It is 28 years since United last went five games without a win at Old Trafford and, after another extraordinary 24 hours at the club in the wake of Tuesday’s turgid 0-0 draw against Valencia in the Champions League, it emerged that:

Mourinho confronted his players at the Lowry hotel on Monday night when a meeting that was due to last 20 minutes ended up going on more than twice as long as he picked over Saturday’s spineless 3-1 defeat at West Ham.

Valencia appeared to offer the most public demonstration yet of player opposition to Mourinho when he “liked” a post on Instagram which said the Portuguese had made watching United a “punishment” and called on the manager “to go”.

Club captain Antonio Valencia had to apologise for “liking” a social media post calling for Mourinho to be sacked

The defender’s relationship with Mourinho has become strained after he was rebuked for failing to attend United’s Carabao Cup defeat by Derby County last week, which led to him being dropped against West Ham.

But Valencia has claimed he did not read the Instagram message properly before liking it and insisted he remained behind Mourinho, even if the incident was another reflection of the chaos engulfing United.

“Yesterday, I liked a post on Instagram without reading the text that accompanied the picture,” Valencia tweeted. “These are not my views and I apologise for this. I am fully supportive of the manager and my team-mates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results.”

Valencia is one of several players who have clashed with Mourinho in recent weeks and the manager’s Mourinho’s relationship with Pogba, in particular, is at an all-time low, to the point that the Frenchman revealed he had been banned from speaking to the media. “I’ve been told I’m not allowed,” Pogba said when asked if he wanted to talk after the Valencia game.

Pogba was stripped of captaincy duties last month after informing Mourinho that he wants to leave United and he was openly critical of the manager’s tactics after the 1-1 draw against Wolves. The midfielder had intimated that he would get in trouble for talking after the West Ham match when, asked for comment, he playfully replied: “You want me dead?”.

Pogba revealed he had been banned from speaking to the media

Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly became the latest players to be subjected to public criticism when Mourinho said after the Valencia draw that the pair lacked the “technical quality” to bring the ball out from the back. Mourinho also appeared to suggest that he had taken the team as far as he could last season and that United overachieved by finishing second.

Staff have been openly wondering in recent weeks whether Mourinho really wants to be at United and former players Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes - who had accused Mourinho of “embarrassing the club” on Tuesday - suggested not. “What he’s saying and his actions, he’s almost asking for it [the sack],” Ferdinand said. Scholes added: “Yeah I’ll go along with that.”

United were charged on Tuesday by Uefa after kick-off against Valencia had to be delayed five minutes after the team turned up late to Old Trafford and, even then, both sides were late emerging from their dressing rooms. GMP refuted Mourinho’s claims that they were denied a police escort for the three mile journey from the Lowry to the stadium by stressing that the club had known there would not be one in another humiliation for the manager. Chief Inspector Andy Sutcliffe, GMP’s silver commander for the Valencia game, said: “We consulted with the relevant football clubs over a period of months to allow them adequate time to plan ahead for their journeys to the stadium.”

United’s embarrassment was compounded by the revelation that the club had warned their supporters at a fans’ forum on Sept. 21 to leave plenty of extra travelling time to get to Old Trafford for night matches due to roadworks close to the stadium. Yet United failed to heed their own advice and, having only left the Lowry at 6pm, the team coach carrying Mourinho and his players did not arrive at Old Trafford until 7.15pm after being snarled up in traffic for 75 minutes.