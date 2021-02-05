Jose Mourinho aims dig at Dele Alli after Tottenham’s attacking struggles

Is Dele Alli on his way to PSG? (EPA)

Jose Mourinho has pinned some of the blame for Tottenham's recent struggles in attack on Dele Alli, despite his lack of opportunities in recent months.

Mourinho was pushed on his side's shortcomings following a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, which saw the hosts sit back for long spells against their rivals.

But Mourinho quickly shirked any blame for his side's recent problems, pointing to injuries, including Harry Kane, while aiming a dig at the out-of-favour Alli.

"[Sergio] Reguilon means something for our attacking football," Mourinho said when questioned on Spurs' timid approach.

"Harry Kane means something to our attacking football.

"Giovani Lo Celso means something and a good Dele Alli that we haven't had yet also means something to that.

"It also is about not having the players to change things. It's also about the confidence."

Alli's last game for Spurs in the Premier League was as a substitute in the 87th minute against Liverpool on 16 December.

And the 24-year-old has now only played 12 times in all competitions, with Spurs blocking a potential loan move to Paris Saint-Germain last month.

Mourinho also refused to explain Gareth Bale's absence, with the Welsh forward remaining on the bench despite Spurs desperate for inspiration in attack.

He said: "I'm doing my best. He's doing his best. Everybody is doing their best."

