Jose Mourinho agrees to management return

Jose Mourinho is nearing a return to management after agreeing terms to become the next head coach of Fenerbahce.

Mourinho has been without a club since being sacked at Roma in January but is preparing to take on a new project in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Mourinho led Roma to Europa Conference League success in 2021-22, the club’s first-ever European trophy, and to the Europa League final in 2022-23, but was sacked after a poor start to last season.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Mourinho has reached a verbal agreement with the Istanbul outfit and the announcement of his appointment could be made today.

The 61-year-old will inherit a Fenerbahce team who finished as runners-up in the Turkish Süper Lig last season despite a club record 99 points and just one defeat all season, with fierce rivals Galatasaray crowned champions on 102 points.

Mourinho will replace Ismail Kartal, whose third spell at Fenerbahce is set to come to an end amid rumours of unrest between the head coach and senior figures in the dressing room.

The two-time Champions League winner will reunite with former Manchester United midfielder Fred at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, while Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic, and Michy Batshuayi feature among the ex-Premier League contingent in Istanbul.

