Jose Iglesias taking advantage of big-league opportunity with Mets

Coming into this season it had been exactly two years since Jose Iglesias last appeared on a big-league diamond.

That’s exactly why the veteran infielder has been doing everything he can so far to make sure he fully takes advantage of his opportunity with the Mets since receiving the call up from Triple-A Syracuse.

With Jeff McNeil’s continued struggles early on this season, Iglesias has mainly slotted into the lineup against left-handed pitching, but he’s provided a nice spark in the clubhouse and on both sides of the ball.

Of course, we know what he can do defensively and he’s always been a steady presence in the box, but watching him do it up close has certainly been a breath of fresh air.

"He’s not an easy at-bat,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “His bat to ball skills are great, he comes up with huge timely hits with runners in scoring position, he’s not going to give away anything at the plate.”

All of those attributes were on display during Iglesias’ latest big performance in Friday afternoon’s series opening onslaught of the Cubs at Wrigley Field, in which he finished 4-for-5 with four singles and three RBI.

The 34-year-old came through huge, but perhaps his most impressive at-bat came in the ninth, when he hustled down the line and broke up a would-be double play to keep the inning going in a 10 run game.

“I like the energy,” Mendoza said. “It was 11-1 during his last at-bat, but for him to run down the line and beat out that double play, it tells you all you need to know right there about the way he’s playing the game, and it’s contagious so it’s huge to have a guy like that.”

It’s still a relatively small sample size, but after his big day at the plate, Iglesias is hitting .436 with a pair of doubles, six RBI, and a .986 OPS while also playing his stellar middle infield defense across 12 games.

“We’re in a really good place right now,” he said. “I’m just competing every at-bat and trying to win every pitch. It’s really just trying to help the team and trying to get on-base in any way I can so I can contribute and continue to score runs for the guys.”

If Iglesias continues to produce like this while bringing the same high-energy play on both sides of the ball day in and day out, he’ll certainly earn himself more playing time in the near future.