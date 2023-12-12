Jose Cifuentes: Rangers midfielder misses cup final after red card appeal fails

Jose Cifuentes will miss Rangers' Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen on Sunday after an unsuccessful appeal against his weekend red card.

The midfielder was initially booked for a challenge on Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko but VAR upgraded the yellow card.

Serious foul play dismissals affect the next domestic game and Tuesday's Scottish FA fast-track tribunal upheld the sending off in Rangers' 3-1 win.

Cifuentes, 24, can play in Thursday's Europa League match against Real Betis.

He will next be available for domestic duties in next Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game with Hibernian.

Following the tribunal decision, Rangers are required to pay a £500 fee within 30 days.