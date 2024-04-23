Jose Canseco starts petition to be manager of Sacramento A’s

(KRON) — Former Oakland A’s star outfielder Jose Canseco is making his case to be the team’s manager when they move to Sacramento.

Canseco tweeted a link to a petition on Monday titled “Appoint Jose Canseco as Manager of the Sacramento A’s.” The petition is asking for 1,000 signatures before it moves to its “next goal.” As of Monday afternoon, it had passed 750 signatures.

“We are calling on the owners and decision-makers of the Athletics baseball team to consider appointing Jose Canseco as their manager once they relocate to Sacramento,” the petition, which was started by “Team Canseco,” says.

The A’s are set to move to Sacramento after the 2024 season. It will be their temporary home until their new ballpark in Las Vegas is constructed.

Oakland’s current manager is another former player, Mark Kotsay. There is no indication that his job is in any sort of jeopardy.

Canseco, one of Major League Baseball’s most controversial figures, starred for the A’s from 1985-1992 and returned for one season in 1997. He won the American League’s MVP award in 1988 and helped the A’s win that year’s World Series.

He is best known for his involvement in MLB’s steroid scandal. He admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in a 2005 book that he authored and claimed that he injected other MLB stars such as Mark McGwire and Jason Giambi,

