Jose Canseco offers his expertise to Tim Tebow, who answered with his first hits of spring

Jose Canseco’s Twitter feed is a hodgepodge of topics, and Monday afternoon he focused on New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow.

Tim Tebow let me help you with your swing I just saw one of your bats you have no rhythm right now and you're to rotational I will help you for free I'm a fan of yours — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 4, 2019

The Mets played split-squad games on the road against the Houston Astros and at home against the Boston Red Sox, where Tebow manned left field.

Canseco was presumably talking about Tebow’s first at-bat against Eduardo Rodriguez, captured by WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

Tim Tebow vs. Eduardo Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/a4ZqLS7Q9n — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 4, 2019

Canseco hit 462 home runs in his 17-year career, aided by his admitted use of performance-enhancing drugs. He’s a two-time World Series champion who, to be fair, surely has tips to bequest on a two-sport athlete dogged by batting critiques.

As if on cue, having felt Twitter beginning to roar with commentary, Tebow got his first hit of spring in the fourth inning with a pop to shallow right center. A diving Gorkys Hernandez narrowly missed it.

And to ensure he would avoid any possible reality TV show antics, Tebow got kept the streak going with a line drive up the left side.

Tim Tebow with his second hit of the day pic.twitter.com/g5FJnLDwI6 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 4, 2019

He finished the game 2 for 3 and upped his batting average from straight zeroes to .222. As of around 4 p.m. ET, with Tebow already taken out, Canseco had no further Twitter analysis.

Tebow, 31, came into the game with zero hits and two strikeouts in six at-bats over three games. His two hits Monday are double the output of 2018 spring training, when he had a 0.056 batting average with 11 strikeouts and a walk.

His stats with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies weren’t terrible with the glaring exception of a 34.5 percent strikeout rate.

Tebow will almost certainly start the year with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets given his experience, play and a packed major league outfield. Though anything is possible with the Mets, and Tebow proved to be a large attendance draw in Binghamton last season.

Even, maybe, a snippet of Canseco imparting some wisdom. Imagine the conversations they might have.

