Jose Caballero still out after having blurred vision, tingling in fingers

ATLANTA — The Rays were shorthanded again on Sunday.

Shortstop Taylor Walls remained sidelined by the symptoms of a flu-like bug that has been running through the clubhouse.

And infielder Jose Caballero’s planned return to action was called off shortly before first pitch when effects of dehydration from his bout with the bug caused cramping in his left leg.

“Just couldn’t go,” Caballero said after the game.

He said he started feeling sick during the Wednesday and Thursday games at home against the Cubs but was able to play through it.

But being on the field for pre-game work Friday in the Atlanta heat quickly became problematic and he had to leave that game after two innings.

“I wasn’t able to move at all,” Caballero said. “My body was really heavy. I felt like each leg was like 100 pounds each. My eyes were like blurring. And then my fingertips were tingling, and my legs are like tingling as well. So I was like, ‘No, I can’t do this anymore.’ ”

The Rays sent Caballero back to the hotel Friday night and he rested Saturday with plans to return to the lineup at shortstop Sunday, but that changed after he got to the stadium, started moving around and felt tightness in his legs.

Walls played Friday but wasn’t seen in the clubhouse Saturday or Sunday.

“He’s not good,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Doesn’t feel well. So it’s like what Cabby has gone through; he’s probably right in the middle of it.”

There was chatter of other players and staff with assorted symptoms, but Cash said no one else that he was aware of was considered sick.

Missing two infielders could have been a costly factor Sunday, as with plans to use Yandy Diaz at DH, they were left with a somewhat unusual alignment.

Richie Palacios, who never played third base as a professional and last did so in the 2017 Cape Cod summer league, started at the hot corner, and Amed Rosario went into the lineup to replace Caballero at shortstop.

In the sixth inning, the Rays lost half of their 6-2 lead when the Braves rapped four consecutive two-out singles off Zach Eflin. A throwing error by Palacios, after a great diving stop, and some other infield missteps factored in, with Cash noting there were “probably a couple plays there that we’ve got to make for (Eflin) in that last inning.”

Eflin in the swing

Eflin and pitching coach Kyle Snyder talked ahead of Sunday’s start about ways to get hitters to swing at and miss more of his pitches, a byproduct of his proclivity to throw so many strikes.

He achieved that Sunday with a season-high seven strikeouts, six swinging, and 15 overall swing-and-misses.

“I don’t think I did anything differently, honestly,” Eflin said. “Maybe a little mismatching in pitch selection. The four-seam (fastball) was working pretty well, which is kind of rare for me. So we were able to throw those.

“I think it kind of just came down to the moment that I was on the mound, and when I needed a swing-and-miss we got them. So it felt pretty good.”

Eflin’s team-record walkless streaks ended at 39 2/3 innings and 165 batters when he put Matt Olson on to open the fourth.

Cash said he felt Eflin “threw the ball really, really well.” Eflin also was relatively pleased.

“It’s hard to evaluate it when you go 5 2/3 (innings) and (allow) four runs,” he said. “But I felt like I threw the ball well and executed when I needed to, punched guys out when I needed to, and got soft contact when I needed to. So at the end of the day, I feel good about how we did.”

Miscellany

Diaz extended his season-high on-base streak to 19 games, three shy of his career high, which he last did in 2023. … Rays pitchers allowed three more homers — their 10th game with at least three — and now have a majors-most 100 for the season. … The Rays logged their 20th comeback win. ... Monday is the Rays’ only scheduled day off in a stretch of 19 games in 20 days, but with rain in the forecast for Minneapolis this week that could change. ... Several road construction projects delayed arrival of the Rays’ first bus to Truist Park on Sunday morning, the 17-minute trip taking nearly an hour. ... Triple-A Durham was no-hit by seven Charlotte (White Sox) pitchers in a 2-0 loss.

