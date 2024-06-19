Jose Caballero returns to lineup, Taylor Walls rejoins Rays after illness

MINNEAPOLIS — Infielder Jose Caballero returned to the Rays lineup Tuesday, playing for the first time since leaving Friday’s game in Atlanta with flu-like symptoms from a bug going around the clubhouse.

“I feel good,” he said.

Caballero had planned to return to action Sunday, but the combination of the heat and lingering effects of being dehydrated proved to be too much as he was scratched from the lineup and ended up receiving IV fluids.

“I think he’s good to go,” manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday’s game, which started on time despite an onerous weather forecast. “We had a lot of check-ins (Monday) on the off day with guys but he feels good.”

Shortstop Taylor Walls also rejoined the team having been sidelined Saturday and Sunday with similar symptoms, and did some pre-game work. He was considered available off the bench, though Cash said, “I think he’s still feeling it a little bit.”

Walls said he was so sick he stayed in his Atlanta hotel room pretty much all of Saturday, Sunday and a good part of Monday, flying to Minneapolis in the late afternoon. The team headed north after Sunday’s game.

“I don’t think I moved from my bed for like 48 hours," he said. “I feel much better today."

Caballero was similarly stricken, and on Sunday described a scary set of symptoms: “I wasn’t able to move at all. My body was really heavy. I felt like each leg was like 100 pounds each. My eyes were like blurring. And then my fingertips were tingling, and my legs are like tingling as well."

Familiar look

Yandy Diaz is not back to his career-best 2023 form, but he has been better at the plate than earlier in the season. Through Monday, he sported a 19-game on-base streak, second longest of his career and the fourth-longest active run in the majors.

During the stretch he hit .276 with a .349 on-base percentage, but had only four extra-base hits and five RBIs.

“He’s handling pitches that he can handle,” Cash said. “I thought there were stretches early on this year that he was off-balance, his timing was off, and you saw him take some awkward swings that he normally doesn’t. I can’t recall the last time that he has taken those off-balance swings, so he’s probably seeing the ball a little bit better to either be more selective and taking it or being timed up to do some damage with it.”

Familiar faces

The Rays are seeing plenty of familiar faces on this road trip, as the 10-day tour takes them to face three of their most common spring opponents — in the Braves, Twins and Pirates — as well as a handful of former players and staff.

In Atlanta, they played against ex-mates Charlie Morton and Travis d’Arnaud.

In Minnesota they will face former pitching prospect Joe Ryan and outfielder Manuel Margot, as well as manager Rocco Baldelli, who played, coached and worked in the front office for Tampa Bay. First base coach Hank Conger is also an ex-Ray.

And in Pittsburgh they will see former hitting coach Derek Shelton, who is the Pirates manager, and possibly lefty pitcher Josh Fleming, who recently was re-added to the active roster.

End to skid could be at hand

As the Rays continue to sputter through a third month of this season, they maintain hope and confidence of going on a sustained streak of success, reestablishing themselves as playoff contenders and dissuading their bosses from breaking up the team at the July 30 trade deadline.

Before Sunday’s comeback win at Atlanta on Jose Siri’s ninth-inning homer, Cash said the key to doing that is literally in their hands.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that they’re just performing frustrated right now,” Cash said. “A lot of things are not going our way. We’re kind of wearing it on the mound, we’re wearing it in the batter’s box.

“We need to kind of get back to having the confidence that when we’re out there competing, when things don’t go your way, or that adversity spikes up, make a pitch, get the hit.

“All of us need to do a better job of that."

Sunday’s game provided both ends of that for the 34-38 team that has spent the season hovering around .500, no more than five games under or three over.

First in how they let a 6-2 lead get away, allowing two runs in a messy sixth inning, and then Jason Adam giving up a two-run tying homer in the eighth.

But then in the ninth, after Randy Arozarena worked an eight-pitch leadoff walk off closer Raisel Iglesias, Siri delivered the kind of hit Cash was talking about, a two-run homer to reclaim the lead and eventually win 8-6.

“I liked the way the guys stayed at it,” Cash said. “You’ve got to get those big hits to get yourself on a roll. And that’s kind of what we’ve been searching to do.”

Miscellany

Lefty Jeffrey Springs was slated to work two innings Tuesday in his second start for Triple-A Durham as he works to complete his rehab from April 2023 Tommy John surgery. ... The Double-A Biscuits, wearing jerseys of the Montgomery Gray Stars, faced the host Birmingham Black Barons on Tuesday at historic Rickwood Field as a part of Major League Baseball’s tribute to the Negro Leagues that will be capped by Thursday’s Cardinals-Giants game there. ... With Dewayne Staats taking scheduled time off for the rest of the road trip, Andy Freed moves from the radio to TV booths to team with Brian Anderson and Doug Waechter comes out of the bullpen to join Neil Solondz on radio. ... Rays right-hander Zack Littell and catcher Ben Rortvedt both made their big-league debuts for the Twins. Littell did so in June 2018, having been acquired in 2017 from the Yankees. Rortvedt was a Twins’ 2018 second-round draft pick who debuted in April 2021. ... Cash, on the Twins: “They’re a good team. They are athletic. We’re going to face some good pitchers (including Pablo Lopez and Ryan). So we’ve certainly got our hands full.”

• • •

