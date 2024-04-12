Jose Butto to start Sunday for Mets against Royals

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed on Friday that Jose Butto will get the start on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals.

Butto, 26, will make his second spot start of the season, being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse while Adrian Houser is pushed back an extra day and Tylor Megill remains sidelined on the injured list.

Butto previously tossed six innings of one-run ball when he was called upon to make a spot start in a doubleheader last week against the Detroit Tigers.

“We know he’s ready,” Mendoza said. “We made some tough decisions in spring training. Unfortunately, he had to go down but he had an opportunity to go in the doubleheader, did helluva a job, giving us six [innings] when he didn’t have his best stuff. Now he’s getting another opportunity. He’s not afraid, he’s going to take the ball and he’s going to compete. ...here he is getting an opportunity again on Sunday and looking forward to it.”