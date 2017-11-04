Jose Altuve's gift brings young fan to tears at Disney World

Three important members of the World Series champion Houston Astros visited Disney World on Saturday as their celebration tour continued.

World Series MVP George Springer, shortstop Carlos Correa, who was accompanied by fiancée Daniella Rodriguez, and potential American League MVP Jose Altuve were the center of attention and seemed to be right at home enjoying all of the park’s rides and attractions.

The day was mostly about celebrating their accomplishment and spending time with their families. But the Astros trio also found time to hang out with fans. That led to a pretty awesome interaction between Altuve and a young fan, who the Astros Twitter account notes is from Altuve’s home country of Venezuela.

Altuve brought the fan to tears by giving him the Astros hat right off his head.

.@JoseAltuve27 ran into a HUGE fan from Venezuela and they shared a magical moment when Jose gave him his hat. pic.twitter.com/884XHPDs1g — Houston Astros (@astros) November 4, 2017





We’d be lying if we said we didn’t get a little emotional watching that. It’s such a simple thing to do, yet it means so much. It’s a moment that young fan will never, ever forget.

The same can be said about the Astros experience. Based on some of the photos and videos that have come in, they were like kids running around and enjoying every second of their time there.





That brings us right back to Altuve, who had this fun meeting with Mickey Mouse himself.

OMG. Priceless. Jose Altuve just gave Mickey a kiss! #astros pic.twitter.com/1ggrsBhcan — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) November 4, 2017