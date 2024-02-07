Jose Altuve signs five-year, $125 million contract extension with Houston Astros

Jose Altuve has collected 2,047 hits and a career .307 batting average during his 13 seasons with the Houston Astros.

The Houston Astros made sure that Jose Altuve will spend the rest of his career in an Astros’ uniform, signing him to a five-year, $125 million contract extension on Tuesday, two people with direct knowledge of the contract told USA TODAY Sports. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Astros announced that Altuve received a five-year deal, but did not divulge the details of the contract.

He will receive a $15 million signing bonus this season, and $30 million the first three years and $10 million the final two years.

Altuve, who was in the final year of a seven-year, $163.5 million contract, now becomes the first second baseman in history to amass $300 million in his career.

Altuve, an eight-time All-Star, three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP, is spending his 13th year with the Astros this season, leading them to four pennants and two World Series titles.

He has the highest batting average in franchise history (.307), and ranks third in hits (2,047), doubles (400), runs (1,062) and stolen baes (293), and is fifth in homers with 208.

Altuve, who made his major-league debut in 2011, turns 34 in May, now will be playing with the Astros until the age of 39.

The Astros will have a press conference on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park to make the formal announcement of Altuve's contract extension.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston Astros sign Jose Altuve to five-year contract extension