Jose Altuve likely got 'bad tattoo' during 2019 A's-Astros series

The tattoo at the center of the Houston Astros' buzzer scandal might have been done during a series against the A's.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa recently told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that one of the reasons second baseman Jose Altuve didn't take his jersey off in celebration after clinching a trip the World Series last year, was because of a bad and unfinished tattoo.

The Houston Chronicle's Chandler Rome reported Monday the ink was done in San Francisco.

Jose Altuve said he got his tattoo this year, in San Francisco. It took two sessions to finish it. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 17, 2020

Altuve making sure he keeps that jersey on (via r/nyyankees) pic.twitter.com/OO32FVFxTi — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 16, 2020

A source confirmed to NBC Sports California this tattoo would have been done while the A's were hosting Houston during the 2019 season.

There have been rumors buzzers under Astros jersey were used to transmit what pitch was coming.

At first, the "reasoning," via Altuve's agent Scott Boras, behind not having his uniform stripped off in celebration, was due to the fact "he was shy."

Many shirtless photos of Altuve on social media would claim otherwise.

If this tattoo did indeed take two sessions to finish, and he was able to do it during a series in the Bay Area, wouldn't it be a bigger tattoo? There is photo evidence showing him shirtless after this supposed tattoo took place.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported seeing Altuve sporting a tattoo in the Houston spring training clubhouse recently. The reporter, however, was just unsure if the tattoo was "bad or not."

This is part of a series of allegations against the Astros that began around their 2017 World Series run. The electronic sign-stealing was brought to the surface by A's pitcher Mike Fiers, who went on the record in an interview with The Athletic in November to detail what Houston was doing during home games.

