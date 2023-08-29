José Altuve completes first career cycle with late HR over Green Monster

José Altuve entered the eighth inning of Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox a home run short of a cycle. He delivered.

The Astros second baseman launched a 90 mph Kyle Barraclough fastball over the Green Monster for a two-run home run to give Houston a 13-4 lead over the home team.

He doubled in the third, singled in the fifth and tripled in the sixth to set up the cycle, the first of his career and the ninth in Astros history. He finished the night 4 of 6 at the plate with the home run, 4 runs scored and 4 RBI. The Astros won, 13-5. He did it all after striking out in the first inning.

José Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history. (David Butler II/Reuters)

Altuve's offensive outburst arrived at an opportune time as the Astros are embroiled in a tight three-team race for the AL West. With the win, they remained one game behind the Seattle Mariners and in a second-place tie with the Texas Rangers at 75-58. They also maintained a 2.5-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL's final wild-card berth.