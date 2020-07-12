Jose Aldo's brutal loss at UFC 251 had the MMA world pleading the ref to end the fight

The first of UFC 251’s three title fights on Saturday was an entertaining affair until the final round, at which point Petr Yan rained blow after blow on Jose Aldo to the point that the announcers could not believe the fight was still going.

By the end of his fight, Aldo was down on his knees, guarding his head and doing little else to stop Yan from hitting him with painful shots. By significant strikes, the final round was absurdly one-sided.

The fight was eventually stopped, with Yan taking the vacant UFC bantamweight championship.

Naturally, there was plenty of criticism for referee Leon Roberts, who had plenty of opportunities to stop the fight. Aldo, among the most respected veterans in MMA, was clearly finished.

Fighters and media alike were in disbelief that the fight continued as long as it did.

Jose Aldo landed one significant strike in three and a half minutes in the final round of his UFC 251 match. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
