José Ramírez's two-run home run (3)
José Ramírez drills a two-run home run to left for his 3rd homer the season, putting the Guardians on the board in the 3rd to make it 3-2
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Embiid was a surprise scratch for Sunday's season finale with a playoff berth at stake.
Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will head out in the final group on Sunday at the Masters.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Ohtani tied Hideki Matsui for the most MLB homers ever hit by a Japanese player.
Josh and Bo Naylor became the fourth pair of siblings to homer for the same MLB team in the same inning.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Once again, Bryson DeChambeau is taking an unconventional route to the top of a leaderboard.
The 2000 Masters champ says Hole 12 should be lengthened. Augusta National Chairman says not on his watch.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
If you are fortunate enough to get to the grounds of Augusta National, you might learn you don’t need that cell phone as much as you thought you did.
What does Dallas need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Would Tom Brady really come back again?