José Quintana's name is attached to the White Sox

José Quintana's name has swirled the rumor mill as the White Sox near close to the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline.

He's having an excellent year on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has started in 19 games holding a 3.70 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. He's struck out 85 batters to the 29 he's walked.

Quintana pitched for the White Sox from 2012-17. He recorded a 50-52 starting pitching record with the club in 169 starts. In 2016, he was named an AL All-Star after recording a 3.20 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. He struck out an impressive 181 batters to 50 he walked.

The left-hander was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2017, famously or infamously, for Bryant Flete (minors), Matt Rose (minors), Dylan Cease and Eloy Jiménez.

The trade worked extremely well for the White Sox as Dylan Cease leads the league in strikeouts this season and contends for an AL Cy Young award. Jiménez is a reliable power bat too.

The reunion talks come at a time when the Sox need help in the bullpen. Because of lefty Aaron Bummer's injury -- that will keep him out until at least September -- the Sox could use a left-hander out of the bullpen. They have one lefty currently in Tanner Banks.

Due to Quintana's reputable year, he could find some longer relief stints with the club if traded.

Michael Kopech's struggles as a starter are noteworthy to the potential transaction. Kopech's had a troublesome July, giving up 10 earned runs combined in his last three starts. He holds a 3.36 ERA and a 3-6 pitching record on the season.

Rick Hahn said this in terms of the Sox' deadline approach: “No GM in baseball, whether they are in it or not, ever feel they have enough pitching. We are certainly not immune to that. Primarily, (we have needs) because Aaron Bummer has been absent for a while. And we hope he returns at some point, but it's not a guarantee. I think bullpen is our most obvious need.”

Whether or not the Sox go for Quintana, it's obvious they need help in the bullpen. Their pen ranks 19th in ERA (4.05) and WHIP (1.31) this season.

The Sox take on the Colorado Rockies on the road for the first time since 2017 on Tuesday night. Speak of the devil, Kopech is expected to start.

