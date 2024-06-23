José Mourinho wants a key Sevilla star at Fenerbahçe

Newly-appointed Fenerbahçe head coach José Mourinho has identified a leading member of the attacking ranks at La Liga outfit Sevilla as a summer transfer target.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing Turkish sources, who point towards Youssef En-Nesyri as the player in question.

Frontman En-Nesyri, for his part, is widely expected to bring the Sevilla chapter of his career to a close over the weeks ahead.

This comes as the Nervionenses seek out much-needed funds for reinforcements elsewhere in the club’s squad.

A whole host of clubs from across the continent, in turn, have been tipped as potential landing spots for the Moroccan international.

To date, the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan have all been credited with an interest.

And, as alluded to above, on Sunday, Fenerbahçe have been added to this list.

As per ‘Sabath’, via MD:

‘The Sevilla striker is one of the names that José Mourinho, Fenerbahçe ‘s new coach, has proposed to develop his new project in Istanbul.’

It now remains to be seen if the Turkish Süper Lig giants can beat out the stiff competition for En-Nesyri’s signature…

Conor Laird | GSFN