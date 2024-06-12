José Mourinho tips Real Madrid star to be named Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament

Former Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has this week named a current member of the Blancos’ ranks as his favourite to scoop the award for best player at the upcoming European Championships.

The latest edition of Europe’s most high-profile international tournament is of course set to be kicked into gear later this week.

The German showpiece will see the continent’s top countries go head-to-head, in a battle for a place in the July 14th finale.

Amongst the favourites to go all the way at the competition, meanwhile, are Gareth Southgate’s England.

The Three Lions suffered heartbreak in the last edition of the Euros, when they were put to the sword by Italy in the most tense of penalty shootouts at Wembley Stadium.

This time round, though, many have tipped the English to put the ghosts of their past firmly behind them, to at last bring the nation’s silverware curse.

And one individual of the opinion that, in the case of as much, one player will stand out above all others, comes in the form of José Mourinho.

Speaking during a quick-fire Q&A with TNT Sports this week, Mourinho was asked to choose his frontrunner for Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament.

And the newly-named Fenerbahçe boss did not hesitate in responding:

“Jude Bellingham”

