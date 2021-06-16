José Iglesias makes ridiculous no-look catch in Angels-Athletics

Angels' Iglesias makes ridiculous no-look catch in clinic vs. A's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Los Angeles Angels shortstop José Iglesias put on a defensive clinic against the Athletics on Wednesday on one of those extra sunny afternoons at the Oakland Coliseum.

Iglesias made the first catch (there were two) off of a Mitch Moreland infield pop up, without ... even ... looking:

Gotta tip your cap to Iglesias ... he wasn't even looking when he caught it 😱 pic.twitter.com/DPLwGPX2X8 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 16, 2021

Oh, we’re not done here yet.

The 2015 All-Star made another spectacular catch in the bottom of the third on a Tony Kemp infield fly, with just as much ease.

A’s outfielder Mark Canha recently said of all the places he has played, the bright sun in Oakland and at Giants’ Oracle Park might be the most difficult to deal with. Even worse than Coors Field in Denver.

Canha mentioned there’s really nothing you can do to shield your eyes from it, but Iglesias did a pretty great job acting like the elements weren’t a factor and made it look easy.

Impressive.