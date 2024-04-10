José Caballero's solo homer (1)
José Caballero extends the Rays' lead to 4-0 with a solo home run to left field in the top of the 2nd inning
We have our second bench-clearing brawl of the season.
A prize pot of $2.4 million will pay out 48 event winners with relay teams splitting the winnings.
Caitin Clark won’t be playing in the Masters anytime soon, but the marks she set during her run through the women’s NCAA tournament have inspired the green jackets who run Augusta.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk the Orioles promoting top prospect in baseball Jackson Holliday to the big club, Gerrit Cole’s thoughts on the MLB vs MLBPA feud, the anti-solar eclipse White Sox and Rowdy Tellez being the best teammate.
The former Ohio State star is easily No. 1 for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, but that doesn't mean teams won't be happy with a bunch of these guys come draft day.
For the 2024 NFL Draft class of tight ends, there's Brock Bowers and everyone else.
This will be just the second time the Packers have played a regular season game outside the United States.
Woods is aiming to make his 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National and is +115 to shoot a 72 or better on Thursday.
Yoán Moncada had been playing through a groin issue before he went down Tuesday.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, will join the Orioles on Wednesday.
Dalton Del Don gives fantasy baseball managers an updated look at every team's bullpen hierarchy with more than a week of action in the books.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
The game will be the first NWSL match to be played at the "Friendly Confines."
What does Dallas need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Morant allegedly punched a teenager at his home in July 2022 after an altercation broke out during a pickup basketball game, which led to a lawsuit.
With the NCAA tournament behind us, here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first- and second-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
It's just a tiny garden gnome, but it's almost as tough to get at Augusta National as a green jacket.
Because of the increase of one-and-done players, the transfer portal and NIL money, it's nearly impossible to stay at the top of the college basketball mountaintop. The Huskies have found a way.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
'Uncle Verne,' who authored two of the greatest calls in sports history, will end his tenure at Augusta National after the 2024 Masters.