Jos Buttler to miss fourth Test against India - with Jonny Bairstow taking over as keeper - AFP

England will be forced into making at least one change for the fourth Test against India after Jos Buttler pulled out because his wife is due to give birth.

Jonny Bairstow will replace Buttler as keeper, taking the gloves for the first time in Test cricket for two years.

Bairstow was seemingly content with his role at No 5 and standing next to Joe Root at second slip, where he took a brilliant catch in India’s second innings as England levelled the series with an innings victory. But he relishes keeping and batting at six or seven and has made no secret about his ambition to return as England’s Test keeper.

He lost the gloves after the Ashes series in 2019, and since then Ollie Pope (as emergency cover), Ben Foakes, James Bracey and Buttler have kept ahead of him.

“To be honest, the simple answer is yes I'm confident that Jonny can do the job if asked,” said head coach Chris Silverwood. “And yes, Jonny wants to do the job if asked as well. So we've already had those conversations so he's happy to do that.”

Bairstow has suffered in the past from being moved up and down the order, and in and out of favour as keeper. But Root said recently Bairstow, a player he has known for most of his life, appears happier now than ever before and is perhaps viewing this final chance in Test cricket as a bonus, because he must have thought it was all over when he ended the India tour with a string of ducks.

England have not ruled out Buttler returning for the fifth Test at Old Trafford, but it looks likely he will not play again this summer. He has already voiced concerns over quarantine rules in Australia and if he pulls out of the Ashes tour, there is the possibility his Test career could be over.

Story continues

Talks with Cricket Australia are ongoing and the issues over quarantine could be resolved with staying on a resort in Gold Coast, Queensland, emerging as a compromise which would allow the players to leave their hotel rooms and train outside.

However, the issue over quarantine rules for families is yet to be discussed and that is the key sticking point for many players. Buttler is an important deputy to Joe Root, who will want him by his side in Australia, but will understand if he puts family first. Root will have to pick a new vice-captain this week.

Buttler’s absence will not be a hammer blow for England. He has averaged 14 against India and his Test batting has lost rhythm since he was rotated out of the side after a good tour to Sri Lanka. Buttler missed three Tests in India and the New Zealand series, and of all the batsmen has appeared the most awkward against the moving red ball.

Sam Billings has been added to the squad as cover in case Bairstow is injured with Bracey seemingly forgotten after his two poor Tests against New Zealand.

Bairstow is set to drop down to No 6 - PA

Bairstow will drop down the order to No 6, allowing Ollie Pope to return to the side after missing the series so far.

Chris Woakes is back to full fitness and was added to the squad on Sunday, putting him in line to make his first Test appearance of the year as England review the workloads of their seam bowling attack.

He made his comeback for Warwickshire over the weekend after a bruised heel ruled him out of the first three Tests against India.

Woakes could replace James Anderson if England decide to rest him with a view on playing the final Test at his home ground in Manchester, or come in for Sam Curran who has been carried for most of the series.

England’s bowling has been ravaged by injury but withstood the losses of Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Olly Stone. Mark Wood was bowling after the Test match at Headingley on Saturday and is expected to be available for selection this week after suffering a shoulder injury in the Lord’s defeat.

Ollie Robinson has emerged as the heir to Broad, solving one problem that has worried the management for the past couple of years. Robinson should have played last summer but they were slow to look beyond Broad.

Anderson has been fantastic this summer and while Woakes’ return to fitness makes him an obvious replacement at the Oval, England may well have repeated the mistakes of 2020 by leaving out Saqib Mahmood from the squad.

While Robinson is the new Broad, Mahmood looks the most likely of the young bowlers in county cricket who could step into Anderson’s shoes.

Mahmood is quicker than Anderson, can bowl conventional and reverse swing and is high in confidence after his breakthrough series in white-ball cricket against Pakistan. His star is rising.

But he will have to wait now for a Test debut, possibly until Australia which would be a huge challenge for a young bowler, rather than playing in home conditions when he is feeling good about his bowling.