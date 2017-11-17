José Altuve is the first since Buster Posey to do this in a season

The Giants had a season to forget in 2017 while Jose Altuve pulled off a Buster Posey trio of accomplishments...

The Astros and Giants had seemingly opposite seasons in 2017. While the Astros won their first World Series title in franchise history, the Giants put together a historically bad season with a 64-98 record.

Of all the Astros, José Altuve enjoyed the greatest season of them all. And one Giant can relate to the 5-foot-6 slugger.

Altuve became just the eighth player in Major League Baseball history to win a batting title, MVP and World Series all in the same year. The last to do so was Buster Posey in 2012, the second of his three titles with the Giants.

José Altuve (@astros) became the 8th player to win a batting title, MVP & World Series in the same year. That and more from @EliasSports: https://t.co/9HlNE5aRk7 pic.twitter.com/cx8ASmghmu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 17, 2017

In 2012, Posey hit .336 to win the batting title. He then received 422 voting points to edge out Ryan Braun (285) to win the National League MVP.

Altuve hit 10 points higher than Posey at .346 to win the 2017 batting title. But, Altuve received less voting points (405) than Posey to beat rookie Aaron Judge (279).



