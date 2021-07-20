José Abreu's solo homer
José Abreu smacks a solo homer to center field and the game is tied in the 1st inning
Olivia Breen, the British double Paralympic world champion who will compete at the Tokyo Games next month, was left “speechless” after being told that her briefs were “too short and inappropriate” by an official at the English Championships. Welsh para-athlete Breen was wearing official 2021 Adidas briefs when the incident occurred after she competed in the long jump in Bedford at Sunday’s event and questioned whether a male competitor would be subjected to similar remarks. The 24-year-old, who
Now this was Bucco Bizarro at its best. The Pittsburgh Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third base line.
The Red Sox have been in a bit of a funk as of late. Here's how their struggles impacted their spot in our updated MLB Power Rankings.
Injuries and bad production have been the story of the Yankees outfield. They need a new player in the mix.
It pays to play well in major championships.
The fan who hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the Yankee Stadium stands has been banned for life from attending big league games. The decision was confirmed Sunday by spokesmen for both the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his team off the field in the sixth inning Saturday night after Verdugo was struck in the back by a ball thrown from the left-field seats.
Jordan Spieth all but secured his spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team at Royal St. George's, but how does the rest of the picture look?
Farhan Zaidi and Scott Harris know how championship aspirations can alter a trade deadline mindset, but the Giants still will walk a fine-line as the July 30 deadline looms.
Johnny Cueto's shimmy even makes some of his opponents smile.
Rougned Odor's recent impact on the Yankees translated Sunday in a series-winning rout of the Boston Red Sox.
Ray Allen had some nasty scrapes after a bike crash.
Wisconsin wants to see Bucks in six.
LeBron James made an appearance during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and drew the attention of many throughout the game.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has started 146 career games, and he has played for eight teams. The quarterback this season is the unquestioned starter for his ninth team, and Fitzpatrick rates Washington as the best opportunity he has had in his now 17-year career. “This is the best situation I’ve ever been in or the best situation [more]
Cade Cunningham is the heavy favorite to hear his name called first, while one player is sneaking into the top five after strong pre-draft workouts and meetings with teams.
Mets manager Luis Rojas has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for what MLB called "excessive arguing" during Sunday's game against the Pirates.
The Yankees have reached a deal with their first-round MLB Draft pick SS Trey Sweeney.
