José Abreu's RBI single
José Abreu hits a single on a ground ball to right field, scoring Tim Anderson in the top of the 3rd
José Abreu hits a single on a ground ball to right field, scoring Tim Anderson in the top of the 3rd
The Dodgers unnecessarily signed a pitcher with a history of making troublesome decisions when they already had the best team in baseball.
Eating 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes is a weird way to earn a buck. As is eating 390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes, 165 pierogi in eight minutes, or 257 Hostess donettes in six minutes. See:...
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
According to multiple reports, veteran INF/OF Derek Dietrich has opted out of his minor league contract with the Yankees.
The Giants were on the verge of a really bad loss in the desert. But Austin Slater fixed that with one big swing of the bat.
After two miscalled strikes on back-to-back full counts and a missed catch in center field, the Tigers rallied against the Sox 11-5.
Angels fans have seen plenty of Sho-time during the first half of the season. One day after being named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh's two-out single in the ninth inning, giving Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It is the third time in Ohtani's four-year career in the majors that he has homered twice and also had a stolen base.
Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite at LFA 110, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.
Three elite tennis players and now her kitbag too: Emma Raducanu has sent them all to the cleaners during her history-making first week at Wimbledon. A shortage of clean kit was the 18-year-old’s only worry last night after she qualified for the last 16 with a performance to rival some of the greatest teenage British displays in the sport. Immediately after her straight-sets triumph over world number 45 Sorana Cirstea, thoughts turned to the conservative expectations of her parents prior to the
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Charlotte Hornets.
The husband and wife team achieved couple goals with victory at the All England Club on Friday night.
Christian Gale and his family are on a tour of MLB ballparks. They stayed an extra night in Pittsburgh to try to get an autograph. He left with a bat.
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
Ho-hum, just another ridiculous goal scored by Messi. The quality of his goals alone is worthy of winning a trophy for Argentina.
No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.
The Detroit Tigers turned things around at the start of May. So which player will represent the team in the 2021 All-Star Game on July 13 in Denver?
Larry Fitzgerald recognizes the 2006 Monday night loss to the Bears as a bad one, but he still laughs at Dennis Green's postgame reaction.
Walking off the course at the marquee sports event for your sponsor without saying a word as the defending champ? I don’t get it.
“Never underestimate a gymnast," the five-time Olympic medalist teased in a post about competing against her partner, Jonathan Owens.
He missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals after hyperextending his left knee.