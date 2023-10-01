José Abreu's RBI double
José Abreu laces an RBI double off the wall in center field, putting the Astros ahead 1-0 in the 4th inning
José Altuve is just the fourth player in MLB history to hit three home runs in three innings to open a game.
Baylor overcame a 28-point second half deficit to storm back and get a much-needed win over UCF.
The PGMOL admitted error following Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on a disputed Luis Diaz first-half goal.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
The former first-round pick criticized teammates and said he could beat LeBron James 1-on-1, among other things.
Nick Sanchez said he was hit by a 'cheap shot' while walking back to his hauler after the race. Per media at the track, the alleged aggressor was Matt Crafton.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Another session, another round of domination for Europe, including the worst beating in Ryder Cup foursomes history.
The who and how of the Liberty's early scoring was the most impressive and indicated a win was in reach. It was the most efficient of the series for the team collectively.
Check out our latest fantasy basketball position preview for 2023-24.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks every game on the Week 4 slate.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
After a thorough beatdown in the morning round, the USA salvaged a bit of pride in the afternoon, but not much else.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which should clear the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
The Eagles opened as 7.5-point favorites against Washington, but have been bet up to 9.5.
Chandler Jones has been away from the Raiders all season, and was placed on the non-football illness list.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals who he's putting his chips on for Week 4.