Jorunalist labels Zirkzee commission ‘irrelevant’ as Milan must decide or ‘move on’

AC Milan are looking to sign a striker this summer to replace Olivier Giroud and Joshua Zirkzee is high up on the wish list. Advanced negotiations are ongoing and while the agent commission request is high, a journalist believes the Rossoneri must decide.

Milan have been working on this signing for several months, seriously following Zirkzee since November, and they are willing to pay the €40m clause. However, the Dutchman’s agent is also asking for €10-15m in commission and that has left the Rossoneri hesitant.

In an interview with MilanNews, Telelombardia director Fabio Ravezzani stated that Milan must look at the high commission request in a different way. Either they pay the price or move on to another target, knowing that €50-55m is needed to sign Zirkzee.

“I find that the term ‘charity’, used by Ibrahimovic to describe the commission, is incorrect. I don’t agree with this reasoning, Milan must decide whether to sign Zirkzee knowing that he costs 55 million. How this money is divided is irrelevant, there is no morality on the mercato.

“The issue cannot be that the intermediaries want too much money. You must know that Zirkzee costs 55 million and if you don’t consider the valuation fair, move on to other targets,” he stated.

It remains to be seen what will happen but the upcoming week will likely be decisive to understand which path to go. Milan cannot afford to wait forever as the striker is the priority before reinforcing other positions.