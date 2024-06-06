Jorrel Hato: Manchester United defensive target insists he wants to stay at Ajax next season

Ajax defensive prospect Jorrel Hato has dealt his suitors including Manchester United a huge transfer blow as he revealed he wants to stay with the Eredivisie giants next season.

Amidst United’s efforts to recruit defensive reinforcements, Hato was mentioned as a player the club is interested in.

A report covered by The Peoples Person last month noted that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were leading the race to sign the player but United were still in it and were keeping close tabs on the situation.

It was stated that Hato was keen on sealing a switch to the Emirates following Ajax’s failure to qualify for Europe.

It’s easy to see why the 18-year-old is in demand. He made 33 appearances in the Netherlands’s top flight and during that time, helped the side keep five clean sheets. He also scored one goal in the process.

A true product of Ajax’s famous academy, Hato is technically sound and possesses incredible ball-playing ability.

He’s also a very intelligent defender who is impeccable at reading the game and positioning himself strategically in a way that enables him to snuff out danger quickly.

The teenager is aggressive and is also an excellent dribbler. An added advantage is that he is versatile. In addition to playing as a centre-back, he can also be deployed to great effect in the left-back role.

Hato spoke to AjaxLife and poured cold water on suggestions that he could be on the move this summer.

He said, “No, I’ll just play for Ajax next season.”

“I haven’t finished learning here yet. And I want to win prizes with Ajax. That was my dream when I came here.”

Hato’s current contract with Ajax runs until 2028. His employers are unlikely to be in any rush to sell him. Unfortunately for United, this means that they may have to look elsewhere, well beyond Hato.







