Jorginho's miss against West Ham is the perfect example of how not to take a penalty

Chelsea's Italian midfielder Jorginho reacts after failing to score from the penalty spot - Jorginho's terrible miss against West Ham United is the perfect example of how not to take a penalty - AFP

In the dying minutes of a match your team wins a penalty. Which current Premier League footballer would you want to take it?

If you answered ‘Jorginho,’ congratulations for backing the winning horse. The Italian leads the penalty scoring charts this season with six goals from the spot, one more than Mohamed Salah. In 2021 he set a Premier League record with 10 goals from 10 penalty attempts.

So who knows how to explain his disastrous pea-roller in Chelsea’s match against West Ham on Sunday. Was this a portal to the recurring bad dreams of Gareth Southgate? A leftover from an old Danny Baker video? Has Jorginho simply spent too long playing in England?

Whatever the reason, there can be no debate about the quality, or lack of, in his miss. With three minutes left Chelsea were struggling to breach an obdurate David Moyes defence. Then Romelu Lukaku rolled away from Craig Dawson and was pulled back in the box. Michael Oliver pointed to the spot.

Stamford Bridge stood in unison with phones at the ready. A gritty game was at last, surely, going to deliver a moment worth recording and posting to social media.

Perhaps a long Var delay fazed Jorginho. His familiar mannered shuffle step technique was tweaked last year for a more conventional approach which has not altered his excellent record. Only two misses in Italy’s doomed European Championships qualifying campaign blotted his impeccable 2021, and it had been nearly 16 months since he last missed a Premier League penalty, against Arsenal on Boxing Day in 2020.

Jorginho has tweaked his shuffle-step technique but there's still a hint of it as he prepares to strike the ball - GETTY IMAGES

Something went seriously awry this time though. The run up was standard, the ball struck cleanly, then something weird happened. This was not a penalty, it was a pass. It looked like an incorrect button press in a videogame. It seemed slow motion, in real time.

Jorginho watches has his penalty strolls its way towards West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski - PA

Lukasz Fabianski was down to his right with enough time to cleanly collect the ball, like the very gentlest warm-up to his warm-up. Manuel Lanzini, standing behind Jorginho had time to turn, pump his fist and celebrate before the ball had even reached his goalkeeper.

Fabianski looks relieved that the ball has trickled harmlessly into his arms, rather than having been buried into the top corner - GETTY IMAGES

Jorginho (R) of Chelsea reacts after missing a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United in London, Britain, 24 April 2022. Chelsea FC vs West Ham United - SHUTTERSTOCK

Thomas Tuchel blamed the Stamford Bridge pitch for defeat in Chelsea’s previous home game to Arsenal but it played no part here. A less honest player might have looked down at the spot accusingly. Jorginho clawed at the back of his head and grimaced, as if remembering his most embarrassing teenage chat-up line.

"He has a certain style of shooting and when he scores it looks unbelievably cool and calm and composed," said Tuchel afterwards. "When he misses it looks like 'could he have done better?' But it is his style and he is right to stick with it. He is upset with himself but very happy that we got the win."

Only one man in the current Premier League can compete with Jorginho's still-excellent record, Mark Noble with 40 penalties scored from 45 attempts.

He watched from the bench here but also witnessed a late winner for Christian Pulisic. Jorginho owes him a lifetime supply of his favourite energy drink.