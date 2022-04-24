Jorginho's miss against West Ham is the perfect example of how not to take a penalty
In the dying minutes of a match your team wins a penalty. Which current Premier League footballer would you want to take it?
If you answered ‘Jorginho,’ congratulations for backing the winning horse. The Italian leads the penalty scoring charts this season with six goals from the spot, one more than Mohamed Salah. In 2021 he set a Premier League record with 10 goals from 10 penalty attempts.
So who knows how to explain his disastrous pea-roller in Chelsea’s match against West Ham on Sunday. Was this a portal to the recurring bad dreams of Gareth Southgate? A leftover from an old Danny Baker video? Has Jorginho simply spent too long playing in England?
Whatever the reason, there can be no debate about the quality, or lack of, in his miss. With three minutes left Chelsea were struggling to breach an obdurate David Moyes defence. Then Romelu Lukaku rolled away from Craig Dawson and was pulled back in the box. Michael Oliver pointed to the spot.
Stamford Bridge stood in unison with phones at the ready. A gritty game was at last, surely, going to deliver a moment worth recording and posting to social media.
Perhaps a long Var delay fazed Jorginho. His familiar mannered shuffle step technique was tweaked last year for a more conventional approach which has not altered his excellent record. Only two misses in Italy’s doomed European Championships qualifying campaign blotted his impeccable 2021, and it had been nearly 16 months since he last missed a Premier League penalty, against Arsenal on Boxing Day in 2020.
Something went seriously awry this time though. The run up was standard, the ball struck cleanly, then something weird happened. This was not a penalty, it was a pass. It looked like an incorrect button press in a videogame. It seemed slow motion, in real time.
Lukasz Fabianski was down to his right with enough time to cleanly collect the ball, like the very gentlest warm-up to his warm-up. Manuel Lanzini, standing behind Jorginho had time to turn, pump his fist and celebrate before the ball had even reached his goalkeeper.
Thomas Tuchel blamed the Stamford Bridge pitch for defeat in Chelsea’s previous home game to Arsenal but it played no part here. A less honest player might have looked down at the spot accusingly. Jorginho clawed at the back of his head and grimaced, as if remembering his most embarrassing teenage chat-up line.
"He has a certain style of shooting and when he scores it looks unbelievably cool and calm and composed," said Tuchel afterwards. "When he misses it looks like 'could he have done better?' But it is his style and he is right to stick with it. He is upset with himself but very happy that we got the win."
Only one man in the current Premier League can compete with Jorginho's still-excellent record, Mark Noble with 40 penalties scored from 45 attempts.
He watched from the bench here but also witnessed a late winner for Christian Pulisic. Jorginho owes him a lifetime supply of his favourite energy drink.