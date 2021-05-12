Jorginho’s ridiculous error gives Arsenal halftime lead at Chelsea (video)

Jorgin-oh-no.

Chelsea’s steady metronome went off-kilter early in Wednesday’s match between the Blues and Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Italian did not look up before playing a ball back toward Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was forced to dart backward and slap the ball off the line.



Unfortunately, that fell for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who calmly set up Emile Smith-Rowe for his second goal in as many games.

Kepa won’t love his role in this, as he moves away from the press to be more available for Jorginho, who hits the ball where the keeper was the last time he checked for a receiver.

But Arsenal will now begin to calculate their odds of getting back into the top seven.

A Chelsea loss would keep the Blues two points back of third-place Chelsea and open the top-four door wider for West Ham and Liverpool while giving a glimmer of hope to Tottenham.

Arsenal hanging on for three points would put it a point back of seventh-place Spurs and two back of Liverpool, albeit with one more match played than the former and two more than the latter.

Jorginho’s ridiculous error gives Arsenal halftime lead at Chelsea (video) originally appeared on NBCSports.com

