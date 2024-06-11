Jorginho on Italy emotions, differences with Euro 2020 and midfield approach

Jorginho reflected on Italy’s historic victory at Euro 2020, their hunger to replicate that glory at the upcoming tournament in Germany and the chances in the squad over the last few years.

The Azzurri have already arrived in Germany to begin the final preparations for the European Championship, facing Albania in their opening game on June 15th. They will follow that up with a clash against Spain on the 20th before closing out the group stage on the 24th against Croatia.

There are concerns regarding the quality and experience of the Italy squad ahead of the European Championship, but hopes are still high amongst most supporters, who remembered the Azzurri’s success back in 2021 at Wembley Stadium.

Jorginho interview

Speaking to UEFA via TMW, Jorginho was first asked if he is worried about not being a leading figure for Italy at Euro 2024.

“No. It honestly never crossed my mind. I always believe in what I do. I know my worth. I needed a chance. I worked hard to get it. If you work hard and put the group and the team first, I think good things can happen. I think this is the right mentality for all of us.”

He reflected on the Azzurri’s historic victory over England in the Euro 2020 final.

“We all think about it. I think it was a special moment in our lives, which we experienced with a group of amazing people. So, it’s something very special in each of our lives.

“When you play in these types of tournaments, there’s it’s always a certain pressure. We come to this tournament calmly, knowing what we have to do and what we can do. I think that’s the most important thing.”

Jorginho spoke about Italy’s opponents in Group B.

“Yes, it’s a difficult group with great teams. It’s a group that will keep us busy, but we will play hard because we are a great team too. I think it will be a great show for those who love football.”

Jorginho commented on the differences between this Azzurri squad and the one that won Euro 2020.

“This is a group of guys who would like to grow, learn and improve every day. Everyone is available. I think this is very important. We are doing it very well. So, there are some similarities. The playing philosophy is also similar.

“We try always to impose our game, to keep the ball because the coach asks us to, but it is also thanks to the characteristics of the players we have available. It is up to us to put on the pitch what the coach asks of us, and that is exactly what we do we’re trying to do.”

Jorginho also touched on the differences in the midfield between the Euro 2020 squad and this one.

“Some changes due to our characteristics. We will try to impose our way of playing, but obviously the dynamics are a little different due to the characteristics we have available. We will see how we will approach the matches and how we will prepare for them.

“The important thing is to all stay together and give our best to avoid having regrets later on. If you give everything, you can go out with your head held high, that’s what is asked of all of us, then we’ll see where we can go.”

He spoke about how he’s grown playing in the Premier League.

“It’s a fantastic experience, a fantastic league and I think it’s made me grow a lot, I continue to learn every day because it’s different and great there. I’m trying to make the most of every moment.”

Finally, Jorginho backed Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca.

“I think we can trust him, he can give us a lot. He has quality, the potential to help us. We expect a lot from him, as well as from the others, he must give his best and make himself available to the team, because in the end what matters is the group and team.”