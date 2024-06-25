Jorginho agent: ‘Italy can get to the final of Euro 2024′

Joao Santos, the agent of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, underlined his belief in Italy’s chances at Euro 2024, feeling they ‘must play with suffering and determination’.

The Azzurri booked their spot in the Round of 16 of the European Championship after an incredibly tight 1-1 draw with Croatia in their final group game on Monday evening, taking them to a knockout clash with Switzerland on June 29th.

Jorginho has started all three games for Italy at Euro 2024 but has failed to show much of note, being hooked off at half time in the 1-0 defeat to Spain. A number of fans have called for more trust in Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli, who only recently returned from a seven-month betting suspension.



Jorginho agent backs Italy

Speaking to TMW, Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos first reacted to Italy’s dramatic draw with Croatia.

“Today all Italians must be happy for the positive result. I’m Brazilian, I remember that Croatia kicked Brazil out of the World Cup, they’re a strong team. Italy gave a good performance.”

He looked ahead to Italy’s round of 16 clash with Switzerland.

“It’ll be even more beautiful, with great emotions. Yesterday most of the fans in the stadium were cheering for Croatia, who have a fantastic fan base. Saturday will be different.”

The agent weighed in on Jorginho’s performance.

“He ran a lot, playing in midfield against Kovacic and Modric is not easy…”

He commented on the decision to take off Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric.

“I was amazed by this choice. Let’s say that he gave Italy a hand with these changes! Also because at the European Championship there’s no tiredness that could justify substitutions.”

Jorginho’s agent weighed in on Italy’s chances at the European Championship.

“Italy have excellent footballers. If they all play with the right intensity and mentality they can get to the final.

“This team is a group, they can even think about winning the European Championship. Italy must play their game of suffering and determination. Satisfaction will come.”

Finally, Joao Santos was asked about Jorginho’s future at Arsenal.

“Yes, we have renewed, and he wants to stay in England, he is only focused on this.”

