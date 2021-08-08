Jorge Mateo steals base, scores
Jorge Mateo scores on a throwing error while stealing third base in the bottom of the 3rd
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
A TikToker who was traveling from Connecticut to Los Angeles may have thought she was headed toward the ultimate meet-cute, but instead, she was left in hysterics.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
The U.S. men had come up short of winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics until delivering in the 4x400.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
As ratings decline for the Tokyo Games, it's clear that a new broadcast reality is coming.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.